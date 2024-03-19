Ryan Lindgren Injury Update: Latest on New York Rangers defenseman after exit against Islanders 

New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren will be out for a few weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Lindgren sustained the injury in the Rangers' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday. The 26-year-old defenseman collided awkwardly with the Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau behind the Blue Shirts net and left the game in the second period.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the injury is not as severe as initially feared, and the club anticipates Lendgren's full recovery:

"Ryan Lindgren will be out a few weeks with a lower-body injury, but it's not as bad as initially feared and he will make a full recovery. The Rangers have recalled D Brandon Scanlin."

Chad Ruhweedel, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins at this year's trade deadline, is expected to replace Lindgren on the blue line when the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blue Shirts also recalled Brandon Scanilin from Hartford of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Rangers are already missing the services of their captain, Jacob Trouba, also dealing with a lower-body injury since March 4.

Johnny Brodzinski shares his thoughts on Ryan Lindgren's injury

Following the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Islanders, forward Johnny Brodzinski talked about Ryan Lindgren's tough nature and how he usually bounces back from injuries (via NHL.com):

"It's always tough, especially a warrior like that who has played through so many injuries," Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski said after the game. "To see him stay down like that, it's usually he stays on the ice for a second and he pops back up no matter what it is."

This season, Ryan Lindgren collected 13 points through two goals and 11 assists in 66 games, with a plus/minus of +19.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are at the top of the Metro Division with 94 points. The Blue Shirts are only a point behind the leaders, the Boston Bruins, in the league standings.