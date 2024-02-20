Ryan Lindgren injury update: Rangers defenseman comes clean on his availability status ahead of Stars clash

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren has opened up on his availability ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Stars.

Lindgren left the Rangers Stadium Series game on Sunday with an upper-body injury. He exited the game in the third period after the follow-through from Islanders' defenceman Alex Romanov caught him in the face.

Ryan Lindgren fell to the ice, clutching his face, stayed down for several seconds, and was helped off the ice by his teammates before meeting the trainers at the bench.

Following the game, Lindgren was still being evaluated for an injury, but on Tuesday, he said he would be in the lineup.

"Ryan Lindgren says his eye was swollen shut after getting hit with a stick on the follow through of a shot in the Stadium Series game. Ten stitches. He’s fine and good to go tonight," via NHL reporter Mollie Walker on X.

Expand Tweet

Lindgren will likely be playing with a cage or a full face shield to protect his eye.

Peter Laviolette praises Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren has stepped into a bigger role this season, and Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette praised him for his play.

"His impact on the game is not always written about," Laviolette said, via Lohud. "It’s the things that he does – the blocking shots, the physicality, the top minutes, the top lines, the penalty kill. It’s the physical way in which he plays the game, and the things that he battles through to play in those games. Because that type of player, I think, it can start to take a toll on you, and yet he’s there. He's reliable. He's dependable, and so, he's been outstanding for us this year."

Ryan Lindgren has recorded 10 points in 53 games this season, as he has been a physical and shutdown defenseman for the Rangers.

Lindgren was drafted in the second round, 49th overall, by the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He was traded to the Rangers as part of the Rick Nash deal to Boston in 2018.

Lindgren is in the final year of his contract and will be a pending UFA on July 1.