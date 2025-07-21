Ryan Reaves doesn't 'care' about massive backlash from Maple Leafs fans following his Mitch Marner comment

Ryan Reaves said he doesn’t care about the backlash from Toronto Maple Leafs fans. On Monday, during “Leafs Morning Take,” he addressed his comments about Mitch Marner, who was traded to Vegas.

Reaves signed a three-year contract with Toronto on July 1, 2023, with a $1.35 million cap hit. Now with the San Jose Sharks, he is open about his friendships and time in the NHL. Reaves spent four seasons with Vegas and lives there during the summer.

“I love my time here,” he said about Vegas (31:57). “It’s a little more toned down than Toronto ... the fans and how much pressure there is there.”

He said Mitch Marner asked him about the city, and he gave his honest thoughts.

“I don't really care what the people say about that,” Reaves added. “ I wasn’t doing anything shady or trying to hurt the Toronto Maple Leafs. I was just being a friend.”

Earlier, on July 11, Reaves appeared on the “Cam & Strick Podcast” and talked about how fans treated Marner.

“I think they can be a little ruthless to him,” Reaves said.

Reaves said fans often want someone to blame when the team loses. He felt Marner got extra pressure because he’s from Toronto.

Reaves played 35 games with the Leafs last season before the trade. He had two assists, no goals and averaged 7:48 of ice time. He was traded to the Sharks on July 10 for defenseman Henry Thrun.

Since starting his NHL career in 2011–12 with the St. Louis Blues, Ryan Reaves has played 15 seasons. He has 137 points and 1,100 penalty minutes in 912 games.

Ryan Reaves says AHL demotion marked the end of his time in Toronto

Ryan Reaves also opened up about his exit from the Toronto Maple Leafs after being traded to the San Jose Sharks on the same episode of "Leafs Morning Take." He said being sent to the AHL made it clear his time in Toronto was over.

“I lost my spot on the team,” Reaves said, calling it “the writing on the wall.”

He spoke with general manager Brad Treliving and asked for a trade, which both sides agreed was the right move.

“I just don’t see myself coming back,” he told Treliving.

Reaves is ready for a fresh start and looks forward to contributing in a new environment.

