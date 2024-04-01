Ryan Reaves gives his honest verdict on Auston Matthews scoring 60 goals for second time in his Maple Leafs career 

Auston Matthews is having yet another phenomenal season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, which has carried the team to their current third-place standing in the Atlantic Division.

Teammate Ryan Reaves, while talking to David Alter of The Hockey News, had his opinion regarding the incredible form of Auston Matthews and whether 70 goals are possible for the forward.

“I think 80 is possible," Reaves said.

He was optimistic regarding the forward's ability to score goals and put together points for the team.

"Anything is possible with that guy,” he added.

Auston Matthews currently has 60 goals this season. Given the number of games remaining this season and his current form, he is projected to put up great numbers to help the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

Can Auston Matthews fill the void of injured Mitch Marner?

Having contributed a goal or an assist in each of the last five games, including a goal against each of his last two opponents, the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals, the center has been in top form throughout this season.

Given the untimely injury of Mitch Marner, who seems to have been sidelined for a considerable amount of time, Auston Matthews has stepped up to fill in for the missing points.

Currently, en route to his career-high goals tally in a single season, Auston Matthews will be aiming to surpass his career-high points tally as well (106 points in the 2021–22 season.)

Matthews' one goal and assist contribution against the Edmonton Oilers was a statement performance in many ways, which stamped his authority as a player for big moments.

Mitch Marner's last game before injury was the 4-1 defeat against league leaders Boston Bruins, where Marner scored the only goal. Matthews has done well to carry the team in his absence, along with William Nylander.

With one foot already on the playoffs, will Matthews successfully lead the Maple Leafs towards their first Stanley Cup glory in 57 years or will Mitch Marner's absence prove costly for the team from Toronto? Let us know in the comments section.