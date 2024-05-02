Ryan Reaves issues a stern message for Bruins ahead of crunch Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins in the crucial Game 6 tonight, and winger Ryan Reaves had some strong words for the Bruins.

"Planted the f***ing seed… Let’s go back home and water that b**ch," Reaves said (per B/R Open Ice).

Reaves’ comments alluded to last year’s epic collapse that saw the Bruins cough up a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers. The Panthers clawed their way back, eventually pulling out a dramatic victory in Game 7.

Before the Game 5 on Tuesday, Reaves spoke about that series.

"This team gave up a lead last year, an exact same 3-1 lead last year. Sports is a crazy thing," Reaves said (h/t The Hockey News). " I think we've all seen some crazy comebacks in our lives and I've been part of a few. I think we're just excited to start it up today."

The Maple Leafs will look to keep the comeback going tonight at the Scotiabank Arena without their leading scorer, Auston Matthews.

Boston will be looking to clinch the series and get ready to face the Florida Panthers in the second round. The Panthers have been off since the beginning of this week after sending the Tampa Bay Lightning home.

Ryan Reaves steady amid lineup changes

Leafs fans can expect Ryan Reaves to suit up on the fourth line alongside David Kampf and Connor Dewar. The trio has been steady this postseason, providing a strong veteran presence in the team’s bottom six.

Considering the Leafs have ruled out Auston Matthews for tonight’s game, the Leafs’ top line of Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Mitch Marner will need to pick up the slack again.

In contrast, the Bruins will feature several lineup changes.

According to Boston Hockey, top-six winger Danton Heinen is questionable for tonight’s tilt. In his place, rookie John Beecher will draw into the fourth line. Heinen wasn’t on the ice at practice today, leading to speculation he won’t be in the lineup.

Additionally, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will sit in the press box tonight in favor of Kevin Shattenkirk, a healthy scratch in Game 5.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins, while Joseph Woll should get his second straight start for Toronto. Swayman has been the hottest goalie of the playoffs thus far. Meanwhile, Woll provided a solid outing in Game 5. The Leafs hope he can deliver another steady start tonight.