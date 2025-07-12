Ryan Reaves makes feelings known about his departure from Maple Leafs after being traded to Sharks

San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves opened up about his feelings regarding his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Reaves was shipped to the Sharks late Thursday night in a trade that brought Henry Thrun to Toronto.
The trade had been in the cards for some time. Reaves had become expendable after he was placed on waivers to make room for the Maple Leafs’ trade deadline acquisitions. After he cleared, the enforcer didn’t see NHL ice for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
Now that he’s a member of the Sharks, Reaves shared his thoughts about his time in Toronto. Leafs insider Mark Master quoted Reaves as saying:
"Things were going really wrong, & all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out, & I don't think you see that in other organizations. ... It definitely is different, but it's nothing too crazy."
Ryan Reaves never got on track offensively with the Leafs. In 84 games with the Leafs, he scored four goals and added four assists for eight points.
While Reaves isn’t paid to score, his one-dimensional game gradually slid him further and further down the depth chart until he no longer had a place in the lineup, which prompted Reaves to request a trade.
"I told him (GM Brad Treliving) at the end of the year, I just thought this wasn't obviously a good fit. I'm assuming he probably thought the same after putting me on waivers & sending me to the minors & just thought it was kind of time to part ways. We both agreed. ..."
Reaves’ request was granted. The Sharks were willing to give the 38-year-old a shot as Reaves summed up his time in Toronto:
“Just a lack of trust very early. ... I had one bad game, & I was out of the lineup for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 games. I'd come back in, have a good game, but taken right back out. I really could never gain any momentum. ..."
Ryan Reaves projects to hit the Sharks’ fourth line. Despite the team still rebuilding, it’s unlikely Reaves will get much more than a fourth-line role at this point in his career.
Ryan Reaves hopeful of reaching 1,000-game mark
Ryan Reaves was selected in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues. He reached the NHL during the 2010-11 season, playing 28 games. Since then, he has had a regular presence in the league.
However, Reaves has had an up-and-down NHL career. He’s only played 80 games or more three times. He’s also played over 70 games three other times despite bouncing around six different organizations.
Reaves has played 912 NHL games from 2010 to 2025. That leaves him 88 games shy of the vaunted 1,000-game mark. It’s impossible for Reaves to reach that mark this season, of course.
But playing a full season this year could bring him close enough to where one more season could catapult him over the 1,000-game threshold.
Reaves is entering the final year of his current deal, signed with the Maple Leafs in 2022. If he can secure one more contract, there’s a solid chance Reaves could etch his name in NHL history books for more than being one of his generation's more fearsome combatants.
