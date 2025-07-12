Ryan Reaves makes feelings known about his departure from Maple Leafs after being traded to Sharks

San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves opened up about his feelings regarding his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Reaves was shipped to the Sharks late Thursday night in a trade that brought Henry Thrun to Toronto.

Ad

The trade had been in the cards for some time. Reaves had become expendable after he was placed on waivers to make room for the Maple Leafs’ trade deadline acquisitions. After he cleared, the enforcer didn’t see NHL ice for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

Now that he’s a member of the Sharks, Reaves shared his thoughts about his time in Toronto. Leafs insider Mark Master quoted Reaves as saying:

Ad

Trending

"Things were going really wrong, & all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out, & I don't think you see that in other organizations. ... It definitely is different, but it's nothing too crazy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Reaves never got on track offensively with the Leafs. In 84 games with the Leafs, he scored four goals and added four assists for eight points.

While Reaves isn’t paid to score, his one-dimensional game gradually slid him further and further down the depth chart until he no longer had a place in the lineup, which prompted Reaves to request a trade.

"I told him (GM Brad Treliving) at the end of the year, I just thought this wasn't obviously a good fit. I'm assuming he probably thought the same after putting me on waivers & sending me to the minors & just thought it was kind of time to part ways. We both agreed. ..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reaves’ request was granted. The Sharks were willing to give the 38-year-old a shot as Reaves summed up his time in Toronto:

“Just a lack of trust very early. ... I had one bad game, & I was out of the lineup for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 games. I'd come back in, have a good game, but taken right back out. I really could never gain any momentum. ..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Reaves projects to hit the Sharks’ fourth line. Despite the team still rebuilding, it’s unlikely Reaves will get much more than a fourth-line role at this point in his career.

Ryan Reaves hopeful of reaching 1,000-game mark

Ryan Reaves is on the verge of reaching the 1,000-game plateau - Source: Imagn

Ryan Reaves was selected in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues. He reached the NHL during the 2010-11 season, playing 28 games. Since then, he has had a regular presence in the league.

Ad

However, Reaves has had an up-and-down NHL career. He’s only played 80 games or more three times. He’s also played over 70 games three other times despite bouncing around six different organizations.

Reaves has played 912 NHL games from 2010 to 2025. That leaves him 88 games shy of the vaunted 1,000-game mark. It’s impossible for Reaves to reach that mark this season, of course.

But playing a full season this year could bring him close enough to where one more season could catapult him over the 1,000-game threshold.

Reaves is entering the final year of his current deal, signed with the Maple Leafs in 2022. If he can secure one more contract, there’s a solid chance Reaves could etch his name in NHL history books for more than being one of his generation's more fearsome combatants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama