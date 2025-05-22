Ryan Reynolds-owned production house involved in "The Great Ones" docuseries on Oilers' 1980s dynasty

Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, is helping make a new docuseries called The Great Ones. The show is about the Edmonton Oilers’ NHL dynasty during the 1980s.

Edmonton won five Stanley Cups between 1984 and 1990. The series will include new interviews with players like Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. It will also feature stories from rivals, broadcasters, and managers who were part of that era.

The Great Ones is a five-part series, and is being made with Score G Productions, Fennessey Films, Super Channel, and OEG Sports & Entertainment. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker, Austin Andrews, the series will premiere on Super Channel in the winter of 2027.

Edmonton won six straight division titles from 1981 to 1987, the longest streak in all North American major sports. The Hockey Hall of Fame gave the 1980s Oilers dynasty status. Edmonton has not won another division title since.

Reynolds is known for his acting roles in different movies, including the "Deadpool" franchise, and business deals like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin.

Ryan Reynolds is also co-owner of the Welsh soccer club, Wrexham, after purchasing stakes in November 2020. The team has made immense sporting and financial progress since Reynold's purchase. His production house also makes the series Welcome to Wrexham, now in its fourth season.

Edmonton is now playing in the Western Conference Final. They are chasing their first Stanley Cup since 1990. A promotional image for The Great Ones was shared by Oilers Entertainment Group. The series will give a fresh look at the players who made history with the team.

Edmonton Oilers' playoff failure since the 1980 dynasty and recent positive change in the McDavid-Draisaitl era

After the Edmonton Oilers' 1980 Dynasty, the team began to struggle. They missed the playoffs many times in the 1990s and 2000s. After many years of missing the playoffs, the Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final in 2006 but lost to the Hurricanes.

However, from 2007 to 2016, they missed the playoffs for ten straight years. This continued in the years after as they missed the postseason entirely or exited early.

Things began to improve when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl took charge. Since 2020, the Oilers have made the playoffs every year. In 2022, they reached the Western Conference Final.

In 2024, they made the Stanley Cup Final and took the series to seven games, eventually losing to the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 7. Edmonton is now playing better and looking more competitive, aiming to win a Stanley Cup this year.

