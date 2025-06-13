The Edmonton Oilers struggled in the first period of Game 4 against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored three quick goals as Matthew Tkachuk scored two power-play goals and Anton Lundell added another. The Edmonton made mistakes and failed to clear the puck from their zone.
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, criticized Edmonton during the first period. He posted a video on X and said Edmonton was playing terrible hockey.
Portnoy pointed out that Edmonton’s number 25 (Darnell Nurse) failed to clear the puck, which led to a goal.
In the video, Portnoy said:
"You're seeing an Oilers team that's peeing down their legs, that don't like the big moment. You gotta clear that puck! You gotta clear the puck, Whitney! Listen, I'm getting ready to post the 2-0 video before I can even do it. It's 3-0! It's 3-0 before I can post the video! These Oilers, these Whitney's, the Edmonton Whitney's are awful, man! Awful!" Portnoy said.
Ryan Whitney, a former NHL player and Barstool podcast host, saw Portnoy’s comments. After Edmonton came back to win 5-4 in overtime, Whitney replied to Portnoy’s post.
"Complete moron," showing his disagreement with Portnoy’s first-period comments.
After Game 3 loss, Ryan Whitney urged Oilers to focus on discipline, not referees
Previously on "The Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, after Edmonton's 6-1 loss in Game 3, Ryan Whitney spoke about Edmonton's discipline issues. Whitney said the Oilers’ lack of discipline early in the game played a big role in the loss. He noted that penalties were balanced but blaming the referees was not the answer.
"The lack of discipline to start that game," Whitney said. [33:30] "... Like, Edmonton fans, I don’t want to hear we lost because of the refs. Get out of here with this.
"Do I like the refereeing last night? No. It was a little bit of a ref show from the beginning. But don’t blame the refs—that’s not why we lost that game. We lost that game because their special teams were better, they were better five-on-five, and their goalie was way better."
Whitney said that Florida had better special teams, stronger five-on-five play, and better goaltending. And Edmonton's discipline issues cost them their Game 3 loss.
