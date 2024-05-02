Ryan Whitney lauds Edmonton Oilers' power play as 'greatest in history of hockey' after dominant PP throughout series

Former NHL player and current analyst Ryan Whitney expressed admiration for the Edmonton Oilers power play performance during their first-round playoff match against the Los Angeles Kings.

After the Oilers beat the Kings 4-3 in Game 5 on Wednesday, clinching the series 4-1, Whitney expressed his thoughts on social media about the team's power play, stating:

"The greatest power play in the history of this great game of hockey.”

The stats certainly back up Whitney's bold claim. The Oilers scored a blistering nine power-play goals in the series.

The 41-year-old specifically highlighted a brilliant goal scored by Leon Draisaitl.

“Leon the machine on another beauty dish by McJesus. Keep the foot on the gas and run them out of the damn building.”

Edmonton Oilers' power play prowess was also on full display in the regular season. They scored 64 power-play goals while converting at a 26.3% rate.

In the playoff series, Draisaitl struck thrice on the power play, showcasing the unit's game-breaking ability. With the win in Game 5, Edmonton moves on to face either the Vancouver Canucks or Nashville Predators in the second round.

Edmonton Oilers power play dominates Los Angeles Kings

The Edmonton Oilers' power play proved to be the decisive factor in their victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the playoff series.

The Oilers' players acknowledged the significance of their power play success and the importance of discipline in their gameplay.

"We found ways to draw penalties. ... We found a way to capitalize and then we found a way to close it out. It's all good things," said Connor McDavid.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse emphasized the impact of special teams, stating:

"The more power play touches that they get, the better they're going to feel throughout the game. So I think our discipline was a huge factor, especially in these last two games."

On the other side, the Los Angeles Kings Captain Anze Kopitar admitted to their shortcomings and the need for improvement.

"Special teams hurt us a lot, obviously, this series. There were parts of the games where we were good, we were dictating the game, but you've got to do it, obviously, more often and every game, too, in order to win the series," Kopitar said.

Interim coach Jim Hiller summed it up succinctly, saying:

"It's a pretty simple write up on this one, I think. You saw one team execute and one team not on special teams."

As they move forward in the playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers power play is sure to remain an asset as they strive for the Stanley Cup.