Ryan Whitney makes bold prediction for Edmonton Oilers' home game against LA Kings after shutout loss

NHL insider Ryan Whitney spoke about the Edmonton Oilers' chances of securing a win against the Los Angeles Kings in their upcoming home game. He shared his confidence in the team, despite a 3-0 loss to the LA Kings on Saturday. The Oilers will play the LA Kings again on Tuesday, March 14, at Rogers Place, Edmonton.

The Oilers have lost two games in a row. They played short-handed in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Olivier Rodrigue made his NHL debut in goal. Skinner, Ekholm, and Kane missed that game but skated earlier this week in Edmonton.

Speaking on Episode 553 of "Spittin’ Chiclets," host Paul Bissonnette questioned if the Edmonton Oilers can defeat the Kings in their home game.

[1:40:53] "You never know. Probably not. But you never know. And even if we don’t, we just got to win one of those first two games on the road," Whitney said.

Bissonnette followed it up with a question about Whitney's confidence level, in percentage, to get a win against the Kings.

Whitney said if McDavid, Draisaitl, Kane, Ekholm, and Skinner are healthy, his confidence is at 80 percent.

"If we have Kane, McDavid, Draisaitl, Ekholm, and Skinner in net, I’m very confident. Still not as confident as last year where I was - I was going to say 80–20," Whitney said.

Connor McDavid, Draisaitl, Ekholm, Skinner, and Frederic are all listed day-to-day, and Evander Kane is out until at least April 18.

The Edmonton Oilers are 44-28-5 this season with 93 points. They are tied with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference. Their next game is against the Blues on April 9, and both teams are fighting for a playoff spot.

Coach Kris Knoblauch's comments after Edmonton Oilers loss to Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at Honda Center. Coach Kris Knoblauch talked about the loss after the game.

"If we're 3-1 after a road trip like that, we're very happy. 2-2 after starting 2-0, we're disappointed," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "Tonight's game, I feel like it was one that we probably should have won."

Adam Henrique scored first for Edmonton in the opening period. Cutter Gauthier tied the game early in the second. He scored again a few minutes later to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Mason McTavish made it 3-1 with a breakaway goal. Jeff Skinner cut the lead to 3-2 late in the game, but the Oilers went 0-for-6 on the power play.

