Ryan Whitney makes shocking Maple Leafs prediction, snubs Oilers to name $1.4B franchise as #1 favorite to win 2025 Stanley Cup

Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially in the books.

Ad

Sunday night's miraculous Winnipeg Jets double-overtime comeback win over the St. Louis Blues completed the first round of the bracket. Now, all eyes shift to the second-round matchups, as it's narrowed down to eight teams remaining.

For the first time since 2004, three Canadian teams will be among the final eight: the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets. However, one former NHLer is not too high on the chances that the Stanley Cup makes a return to Canada for the first time since 1993 this spring.

Ad

Trending

Ryan Whitney from Spittin' Chiclets ranked the eight remaining teams by who he believes has the best chance to win the cup. Whitney put the reigning champions, the Florida Panthers, worth $1.4 billion per Forbes, at number one on his list. Viva La Stool shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is gonna get me in trouble... Florida. One, okay. Dallas. Two. Okay, Vegas, three, Washington, four, Edmonton, five, Winnipeg. Winnipeg six, Carolina, seven, who am I forgetting, yeah, Leafs, perfect," Whitney said.

Ad

"I can admit Edmonton's an underdog here. And, yeah, they get through Vegas and and I come back on like, if they beat Vegas, they're number one. They are," Whitney added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Montreal Canadiens were the last team north of the border to hoist the Stanley Cup during the 1992-93 season. Edmonton came close last year, ultimately losing in heartbreaking fashion to Florida in Game 7 of the finals.

The oddsmakers aren't giving the Maple Leafs much love to win the Stanley Cup

Among the eight teams left in the dance, the Toronto Maple Leafs are tied with the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals for the longest odds to win the cup.

Ad

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto has +1000 odds to finish as champions, while they have +400 odds to win the Eastern Conference.

The Dallas Stars (+410) and Florida Panthers (+420) are the two clear-cut favorites heading into Round 2, while Carolina (+500) and Edmonton (+550) round out the top four.

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin in Toronto for Game 1 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers on Monday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama