Ryan Whitney & Paul Bissonnette get 100% honest about Matthew Knies' future with Maple Leafs, possibility of being 'offer-sheeted'

Matthew Knies is coming up on restricted free agency with the Toronto Maple Leafs. This means he'll enter the open market and can sign with any team he wants. However, the Leafs will always have the right to match the offer and get him back on their roster.

Ad

Former players, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, recently discussed the 22-year-old's future with the Leafs. One believed that the Leafs have a budding superstar in Knies and are likely to retain him, while the other thought that some teams would overpay to get the NHL star away from the Leafs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bissonnette said only three players have 150 hits and 25 goals this season. Tom Wilson, Brady Tkachuk, and now Knies, who has joined the club. He said:

"I think they [Leafs] have a unicorn in him. He’s the type of player that makes me miss Hyman less. Like, we didn’t have a good net-front guy. We didn’t have a puckhound on the forecheck and a guy who is relentlessly working. I think the sky’s the limit—he’s a dog, and he’s the type of guy you need to win. So fired up about having this guy, and he’s probably gonna get, like, eight times nine.”

Ad

Bissonnette admitted that he thinks Knies could be headed for an eight-year, $72 million contract. On the other hand, Whitney said:

“I think he’s gonna get offer-sheeted. Like how you saw Broberg and Holloway. Like, you give the offer sheets, and I’m assuming Toronto would match, but he’s just so good. And with the cap going up, I think maybe offer sheets will become a much bigger thing, a much more popular thing."

Ad

He believes it's difficult enough to poach "studs" away from teams in free agency, so the increased salary cap might lead to teams spending more on those players in restricted free agency, Knies included.

NHL insider thinks weak UFA class might impact Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is going to be one of the most interesting names on the free-agent market this offseason. He'll probably have a lot of suitors despite being a restricted free agent.

Ad

Matthew Knies might have a lot of offers (Imagn)

Without many superstars available in unrestricted free agency, one NHL insider believes Matthew Knies might end up being more costly with teams looking to poach RFAs from teams more now.

Ad

The Athletic's James Mirtle said:

"There might actually be tangible offer sheet threats after St. Louis’ success with them last year... It’s worth mentioning because of how flush a lot of weaker teams are going to be with cash and how shallow the UFA class is going to be."

It could be a growing trend, but Mirtle said the Leafs don't seem worried about it and would likely match the offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama