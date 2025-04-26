Ryan Whitney references Shedeur Sanders' shock NFL draft slide in jibe at Oilers' goaltending problems

Ryan Whitney, a former NHL player and a co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, is a big Edmonton Oilers fan. After back-to-back losses in round 1 of the playoffs to the Kings, Whitney took a jab at the team’s goalie issues.

On X, he referenced Shedeur Sanders’ surprise fall in the NFL draft to highlight Edmonton’s struggles in the net.

"Could Shedeur Sanders play goalie for the Oilers?" Whitney tweeted.

Whitney’s joke came after Sanders wasn’t selected even in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders had a strong college career with the Colorado Buffaloes and set an FBS record for career completion rate.

He was widely expected to be a round one pick, but no team picked him even in the second round. Whitney used this situation to poke fun at the struggling Edmonton’s goalie situation.

The Oilers lost Game 1 and Game 2 to the Kings, giving up six goals in each game. Stuart Skinner allowed 11 goals over those two games. He was Edmonton’s starting goalie, but he had poor playoff numbers against the Kings. So, Edmonton started Calvin Pickard in Game 3 on Friday.

At one point in the second period in Game 3, the Kings were leading 3-2, and Connor Brown scored the third goal for Edmonton, tying the game. But just nine seconds later, Kings' Trevor Moore scored, giving back the Kings, their one-goal lead.

"I couldn’t even get the tweet off celebrating Brown tying it up before 8 seconds later LA takes the lead with Moore giving it the old one-handed on the ice five hole move. The Oilers need a goalie. No one saw this coming besides everyone who has watched them play this year" Whitney tweeted.

Edmonton Oilers made a dominant comeback against Kings in Game 3

Edmonton won the first game of the series, winning 7-4 to cut the Kings' lead to 2-1 in the series. It was Pickard's efforts in the third period that helped the Oilers get back on track. He didn't concede in the third period as the Oilers scored four to complete a remarkable comeback win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid, Connor Brown, and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton. Bouchard and Brown scored twice, while Kane and McDavid added assists. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves and the team now looks to carry momentum into Game 4.

