  • Ryan Whitney sends clear warning to Paul Bissonnette as he makes Stanley Cup prediction after Leafs' elimination

Ryan Whitney sends clear warning to Paul Bissonnette as he makes Stanley Cup prediction after Leafs' elimination

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 19, 2025 19:05 GMT
Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette discuss the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars series (image credit: IMAGN)

Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette went live on YouTube on Monday after the Toronto Maple Leafs' loss to Florida. The Leafs were eliminated in Game 7, falling 6-1 on Sunday. The "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast hosts shared their thoughts on the game and looked ahead to the conference finals.

Whitney focused on the upcoming Western Conference final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars. He said he believes in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and highlighted that this will be the Oilers' hardest challenge. However, he is looking forward to the series and covering it on the show.

Bissonnette then shared his prediction.

"I’m going to take Oilers in seven," Bissonnette said.

Whitney interrupted Bissonnette and asked him not to choose the Oilers.

"No! Stay away from us…," Whitney said. "Get away from us, dude."

Before Game 7, Bissonnette predicted a Toronto win, which didn’t happen. Whitney tweeted “beLeaf” before the game and seemed upset that it didn’t work out.

To avoid bad luck again, Whitney told Bissonnette to stay away from Edmonton, and Bissonnette agreed by changing his pick.

"All right, fine," Bissonnette said. "’I’ll pick Dallas in seven."
Whitney thanked Bissonnette after and smiled.

The upcoming Oilers-Stars series has Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney full of excitement

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers lost to Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, despite overcoming a 3-0 series deficit. This year, they will face Dallas in the Western Conference finals, looking to return to the big stage.

However, the Dallas Stars are a strong team. They defeated the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, and Mikko Rantanen, a trade deadline addition, had a hat trick in Game 7 of that series.

He also recorded another hat trick in Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets to start the series on a good note. Dallas eliminated the Jets, who had the best regular-season record and the best regular-season goalie, Connor Hellebuyck.

Ryan Whitney said the Oilers and Stars series should go to seven games, the same as Paul Bissonnette's original prediction. It will be interesting to see if it turns out to be true.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
