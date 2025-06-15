  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Ryan Whitney slams Oilers' "pathetic hockey" in 1st period of Game 5 Stanley Cup Final

Ryan Whitney slams Oilers' "pathetic hockey" in 1st period of Game 5 Stanley Cup Final

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:37 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Ryan Whitney slams Oilers' "pathetic hockey" in 1st period of Game 5 Stanley Cup Final - Source: Imagn

Former NHL player turned analyst Ryan Whitney did not mince words when criticizing the Edmonton Oilers' performance in the first period of Game 5 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

After the Panthers took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, Whitney slammed the Oilers' effort, saying:

"What is going on here. Pathetic hockey. Ekholm with a soft play on the board. Janmark watching the puck with Bennett right behind him. Ugly"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Panthers opened the scoring at 9:12 into the game when Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway after a pass from Anton Lundell. Whitney was critical of defenseman Mattias Ekholm's soft play leading to the goal.

Ad

The Panthers struck again late in the period when Sam Bennett snuck behind Oilers forward Mattias Janmark to score.

Ad

Through 20 minutes, Florida outshot Edmonton 8-3.

Oilers power play: Seth Jones was called for interference at 15:44, marking the game’s first penalty. The Panthers successfully killed it off.

Panthers power play: Vasily Podkolzin was penalized for tripping Dmitry Kulikov. Florida will have 17 seconds of power play time carry over into the second period.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications