Ryan Whitney slams Oilers' "pathetic hockey" in 1st period of Game 5 Stanley Cup Final

Former NHL player turned analyst Ryan Whitney did not mince words when criticizing the Edmonton Oilers' performance in the first period of Game 5 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

After the Panthers took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, Whitney slammed the Oilers' effort, saying:

"What is going on here. Pathetic hockey. Ekholm with a soft play on the board. Janmark watching the puck with Bennett right behind him. Ugly"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Panthers opened the scoring at 9:12 into the game when Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway after a pass from Anton Lundell. Whitney was critical of defenseman Mattias Ekholm's soft play leading to the goal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Panthers struck again late in the period when Sam Bennett snuck behind Oilers forward Mattias Janmark to score.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Through 20 minutes, Florida outshot Edmonton 8-3.

Oilers power play: Seth Jones was called for interference at 15:44, marking the game’s first penalty. The Panthers successfully killed it off.

Panthers power play: Vasily Podkolzin was penalized for tripping Dmitry Kulikov. Florida will have 17 seconds of power play time carry over into the second period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama