Sabres analyst bluntly urges team to trade 22-year-old 'not impactful' forward

Isak Rosen’s future with the Buffalo Sabres is in question. The 22-year-old forward has been strong in the AHL but not as much in the NHL. In last Monday's Buffalo News mailbag, reporter Rachel Lenzi said the team faces a decision.

"The Sabres have a decision to make about Rosen, who has been productive in the AHL but not impactful in 15 NHL games in the last two seasons," Lenzi wrote.

Rosen, from Stockholm, Sweden, was drafted 14th by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL draft. Since moving to North America, he has played mainly for the Rochester Americans. He has scored 62 goals and 142 points in 194 AHL games. He also added 16 points in 27 playoff games for Rochester.

"The former first-round pick wasn’t used properly or in the right role in his short stint with the Sabres," Lenzi wrote. "He was put on the Sabres’ fourth line."

Lenzi suggested a trade could help him and Buffalo.

"A trade to a team that needs a young forward who needs a change of scenery would benefit Rosen," Lenzi wrote.

Rosen has played 15 games for Buffalo over two seasons, recording only one assist and no goals in nine minutes of average ice time per game.

Rosen’s rookie contract runs through the 2025-26 season. He earns $894,167 per year on his current deal. He will become a restricted free agent after next season, giving Buffalo control of his rights.

Sabres HC Lindy Ruff positive despite Buffalo Sabres' playoff drought

The Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 14th straight year, holding the longest drought in the NHL. Coach Lindy Ruff said the team must manage the puck better and play more consistent hockey to change the outcome next season.

“We know where we’re at," Ruff said, in April. "I’m disappointed with where we’re at. We can’t do anything about that, but we can work on our game. And we’re going to continue to work on our game until it’s over,”

Buffalo finished strong, winning 10 of its last 13 games, including a shutout over Carolina. But an earlier 13-game losing streak had already foiled their playoff chances. Buffalo has struggled on special teams, and their goaltending was another weakness last season.

