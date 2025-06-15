Sabres change their stance on trading JJ Peterka following in-state rival's rumored offer sheet move: Report

JJ Peterka has emerged as one of the hottest names atop NHL trade boards heading into the offseason.

All of the biggest insiders around the league have the star winger listed as a prime candidate to be moved out of Buffalo just three years into his NHL career.

The noise has only gotten louder as recent reports surfaced that the New York Rangers were considering placing an offer sheet on Peterka with the recent cap space they've opened up by trading Chris Kreider.

One NHL insider had been reluctant to say that the Buffalo Sabres would be willing to trade JJ Peterka in the coming weeks; however, his sources are telling him that things have changed.

Elliotte Friedman provided a big update on the Sabres and their new stance on potentially moving Peterka this summer. He shared the link to the recent episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yes, there is. I have said on this podcast and in my radio interviews several times now that the Sabres have indicated that they do not want to trade JJ Peterka. Their answer has changed. They are at least now listening on it. And I think that's recent," Friedman said (24:06).

"I think it's the reality of the situation. I mean, look, people know Peterka's unhappy, and it's believed he would like to go somewhere else. I just think reality is sinking in a bit. I think the Sabres realize they have to at least look into it.

"And I think in the last little bit it's gone from we don't wanna do it, and we're not doing it, to we don't wanna do it, but we at least have to look into it. So I think it's 'If you're serious, offer us something serious, and we'll look at it,'" Friedman added.

Peterka is a pending RFA, having just completed the final season of his three-year, $2,567,502 entry-level contract signed with the Sabres in 2021.

JJ Peterka had a massive 2024-25 season

Don't be surprised to see the Buffalo Sabres receive a big haul in return for JJ Peterka.

The 23-year-old is coming off a 68-point (27 goals, 41 assists) 2024-25 season and looks like one of the brightest young players in the game. While Buffalo certainly wouldn't want to trade a budding star of their own, Peterka appears to be forcing their hand.

This situation between Peterka and the Sabres will be a topic worth following in the coming days and weeks.

