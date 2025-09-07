Sabres’ Josh Norris bought No. 9 jersey from Zach Benson with two Louis Vuitton bags

Josh Norris got the jersey number he wanted with the Buffalo Sabres, unusually. He joined the team in March and wore No. 13 for his first three games. He wanted No. 9, which he worn in Ottawa and at Michigan.

Norris asked teammate Zach Benson if he could have the number. At first, Benson thought it was a joke.

“I texted Benny just wondering what he would want if he gave me ‘9’,” Norris said on Wednesday, via NHL.com “He was nice enough to do it, so I’m gonna get him a little gift, and then I’ll get ‘9’ back."

On Saturday, during a Buffalo Bisons game, Benson said (via Buffalo Hockey Beat):

“I couldn’t tell if he was serious or not. I said, ‘Laugh out loud.’”

But Norris was not joking. After talking, they agreed on a deal. In exchange for No. 9, Benson received two Louis Vuitton bags. For Benson, the change is also a return to his old number. The 20-year-old winger will wear No. 6, the number he used before junior hockey.

On the ice, Josh Norris and Benson continue to contribute to the team. Norris has 91 goals and 67 assists in 239 NHL games. Benson has 21 goals and 37 assists in 146 games. Both are important players for the Sabres.

Josh Norris excited for fresh start after trade to Sabres

In March, the Senators traded Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo Sabres on March 7.

Norris said the trade happened quickly and felt unusual, but he is ready for a fresh start in Buffalo.

“The last couple of years have not gone the way I wanted with injuries and stuff," Norris said, via NHL.com. "But I have managed to stay healthy this year. I really appreciate the opportunity they are giving me here,”

He added that Buffalo is a strong team with many skilled players, and he is eager to contribute.

"I am really excited to be here (in Buffalo)," Norris said. "It is always a team that is not easy to play against, a lot of elite skills... excited to get going here, it’s a fresh start for me,"

Norris hopes the move will help him get back to top form and make a positive impact for the Sabres this season.

