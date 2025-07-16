Sabres' Owen Power ties the knot with partner Victoria in the offseason

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power is officially off the market. The 22-year-old tied the knot with his longtime partner and former college basketball star Victoria Beara in a church ceremony held during this NHL offseason.

Ad

On Tuesday, Power posted a photo from their wedding on his Instagram stories. The click was taken inside a church with stained-glass windows in the background. Owen and Victoria were standing at the altar holding hands, facing each other in front of a priest.

via Instagram/@owenpower_

Dressed in a classic black suit, Power exchanged vows with Victoria who wore a long white gown with a flowing train. Two people stood beside them as witnesses during the ceremony.

Ad

Trending

Victoria later reposted the same photo on her own Instagram story, writing:

"Husband," followed by a saluting emoji.

via Instagram/@victoria_powerr

Victoria Beara is a former guard for the Laurier Golden Hawks women’s basketball team. She studied Communications Studies at Wilfrid Laurier University and hails from Burlington, Ontario. She and Owen Power have been together for several years, reportedly meeting during their time in Ontario. In July 2024, Owen proposed to Victoria during a lakeside trip to Switzerland.

Ad

Victoria shared a carousel of pictures from the special moment on her Instagram. She captioned the post:

“God’s gift of forever”

Ad

The couple wore matching all-black outfits on the occasion. Power was in a polo shirt, shorts, and Nike sneakers, while Victoria wore a mini black dress with Adidas shoes and had her hair untied.

Owen Power’s partner Victoria once joked about being a Leafs fan

Owen Power was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. His partner Victoria was there with him on draft day and later posted a photo on her Instagram. The click saw Victoria posing with Owen who was in his Sabres jersey.

Ad

She made a light-hearted comment hinting that she may have been a Toronto Maple Leafs prior to that.

“Now what am I supposed to do when the Sabres play the Leafs? …Asking for a friend…”

Ad

Owen Power finished the 2024-25 season with career-best numbers so far, recording 7 goals, 33 assists and 40 points in 79 games. Currently on a 7-year contract with an $8.35 million cap hit, Power is signed through 2031.

The 22-year-old missed the final three games of the season due to injury. Despite early speculation about surgery he is expected to recover naturally with a two-month healing process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama