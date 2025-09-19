Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin opens on up 'traumatic experience' involving fiancée Carolina's health

The offseason was pretty difficult for Buffalo Sabres forward Rasmus Dahlin. He was drafted with the first pick by the organization in 2018 and has been part of its core throughout his career. However, he headed into the summer coming off the team’s 14th straight disappointing season, missing the playoffs. But he did not know that he was going to face a much more difficult time.Dahlin and his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, faced a serious health challenge earlier this year. In a letter shared on X through the Sabres, Dahlin described how Matovac became sick while on vacation. Matovac suffered major heart failure and had to be kept alive with CPR for hours before eventually receiving a heart transplant. The couple also thanked the doctors, nurses and rehabilitation staff in France and Sweden, as well as the team for its support.&quot;I want to share with you a traumatic experience that my fiancée, Carolina, and our families experienced this offseason,&quot; Dalhin wrote. “While on vacation in France early this summer, Carolina began to feel sick for a few days, which quickly turned into her experiencing major heart failure. &quot;Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. ... We cannot say thank you enough to all organ donors, and are appreciative beyond words for the new life that organ donation has provided to Carolina.&quot;Dahlin has often credited his family for shaping his career and character. In 2018, when he was drafted by the Sabres, he told The Athletic:“I would never be here without my family, so that’s why I talk about them all the time. To be part of that kind of organization with the Pegulas, it’s amazing.”Rasmus Dahlin and his fiancée, Carolina, launch foundation to support children in Western New YorkIn October, Rasmus Dahlin spoke about how small acts can make a big difference for children facing health challenges. After signing his eight-year, $88 million contract, he and Carolina Matovac started the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation to support children in Western New York. “My brother and my sister have been in hospitals for many, many days throughout their lives, so I know how much a small interaction can mean,” Dalhin said in October, per NHL.com.The foundation works with local charities like the Courage of Carly Fund and GiGi’s Playhouse, giving children fun experiences even during hospital stays.