"Sad we have to deal with ESPN": Fans dejected as 'NHL on TNT' crew bid goodbye owing to ESPN's Stanley Cup Finals coverage

NHL fans on social media expressed disappointment as the 'NHL on TNT' crew said goodbye due to ESPN taking over the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals coverage. The switch to ESPN means that familiar faces from 'NHL on TNT' won't be hosting the games for the final anymore.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals will be played between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The Oilers booked their spot after defeating the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals in six games.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers will be playing their second consecutive final after defeating the New York Rangers in six games of their Eastern Conference final series. This year, ESPN will be at the forefront of broadcasting the Stanley Cup Finals.

"That's All Folks Thank you all for joining us on the ride that was the #NHLonTNT Season 3"

The studio will feature P.K. Subban and Mark Messier. Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news. One said:

"Sad we have to deal with ESPN and can’t have y’all doing the Finals"

Another fan chimed in and expressed their discontent:

"ESPN coverage sucks! Going to miss the shows for the finals."

"You guys are the best panel by far. See you next season," another wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One appreciated "NHL on TNT's" work for providing better coverage for its viewers:

"Great job TNT! Your coverage was superior. Better camera work and better talking heads. Good job getting Gretzky onboard and Biz is a hoot!", One commented.

"Ooohhhh gawd, ESPN on ice coverage blows! The off ice isnt much better. It would be a huge improvement if it was just Messier and they cleaned up the garbage," another tweeted.

"ESPN sucks . TNT should be calling the nba and Stanley cup finals," another opined.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 8) at Amernat Bank Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Who are the 'NHL on TNT' crew members?

The 'NHL on TNT' crew includes analysts like Wayne Gretzky and personalities like Paul Bissonnette. They bring their expertise and fun energy to the broadcasts, making the games even more exciting to watch.

The other members of the crew include Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher, Jennifer Botterill, Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, and Henrik Lundqvist.