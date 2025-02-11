"Sad for him": Elias Pettersson makes feelings known about Canucks teammate Quinn Hughes missing 4 Nations Face-Off due to injury

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson shared his thoughts on teammate Quinn Hughes' withdrawal from the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. On Sunday, it was announced that Hughes pulled out of the tournament due to an undisclosed injury. He has been replaced by Ottawa Senators' Jake Sanderson for the United States on the blue line.

After Team Sweden's practice on Monday, Elias Pettersson expressed his disappointment regarding Quinn Hughes' injury.

"Sad for him. "We've been talking about [playing in this.] I know he was excited to play with his brother and play for the US. Tough for him but hopefully speedy recovery for when we're teammates again."

Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, has been one of the standout defensemen in the league this season. When asked about his performance so far, Pettersson reflected on the progression the Canucks captain has made since last year.

"Where do you start. From last year, to still be able to take steps in his game, dominate the way he does, it's very impressive to see," said Pettersson.

"I get to se the work he does off the ice all the time too. His diet is very strict, notice every day so it doesn't really surprise me," he added.

Quinn Hughes is tied for second among defensemen in scoring. The 25-year-old has racked up 59 points through 14 goals and 45 assists this season.

Elias Pettersson's potential linemates revealed for 4 Nations Face-Off

On Monday, all four participating nations in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament took to the ice for their first practice.

The session provided a glimpse into the players' line combinations for the tournament. For Sweden, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson is set to play as the first-line center, joining the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the LA Kings' Adrian Kempe.

All three players played together for Sweden during the 2018 World Championship, giving Pettersson the chance to elevate his game, especially after an underwhelming NHL season. Additionally, Pettersson is expected to play a key role in the power play unit.

Elias Pettersson has accumulated 34 points through 11 goals and 23 assists this season. Sweden is set to face off against Canada on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Centre Bell.

