"Sad and Pissed": David Pastrnak on excluded countries from prestigious 4 nations tournament

Recently, David Pastrnak expressed the disappointment and frustration felt by players from countries excluded from the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

NHL insider Mark Lazarus tweeted:

"David Pastrnak said that guys from the countries excluded from next year's Four Nations tournament are "sad and pissed," but he understood the quick turnaround makes a larger tournament more challenging. Looking forward to Olympics and World Cups, obviously."

The announcement of NHL players' participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2030 Olympic Ice Hockey Tournament sparked excitement within the hockey community. Simultaneously, they announced the '4 Nations Face-Off', a high-profile tournament planned to take place in February of next year.

The '4 Nations Face-Off' will feature teams comprised of 23 NHL players selected by each participating national association, including Hockey Canada, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, and USA Hockey.

Among the current Boston Bruins players vying for spots in the 2026 and 2030 Olympics, star winger David Pastrnak is highly likely to secure a spot on his country's roster. Pastrnak, a contender for the Hart Trophy, retains his status as the premier Czech player.

David Pastrnak reflects on All-Star Game experience playing alongside Leon Draisaitl

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak reflected on his NHL All-Star Game experience, despite Team Matthews securing the win. He cherished playing alongside close friend Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

"When we were signing our (NHL) contracts, I remember that summer we spent a lot of time together because he was there quite a bit in Czech, so we’re close friends and it was fun to finally play with him," Pastrnak said.

Pastrnak complimented Draisaitl as "a great guy," expressing satisfaction with their partnership and hoping for further offseason training together. The duo, who were drafted the same year, demonstrated their connection throughout the tournament, with Pastrnak underscoring their similarities.

“He’s a great guy," Pastrnak added. "Obviously, we are very similar, and it was finally nice to see him around the locker room a little bit more and play with him on a line"

Although they faced a loss in the final, both contributed significantly, with Draisaitl netting goals and Pastrnak securing assists.

“I definitely enjoyed it, and I told him I wish he would come to Prague more often so we can train and skate together,” Pastrnak said.

As the All-Star Game concluded, Pastrnak and Draisaitl returned to their respective teams, aiming for the Stanley Cup.