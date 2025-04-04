"Said goodbye to our baby girl": Matt Roy and wife Linsey opens up on heart-wrenching miscarriage

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy and his wife Linsey have suffered an unimaginable loss; Linsey tragically announced that she suffered a miscarriage in a sad message posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Earlier this week we said goodbye to our baby girl,” Linsey wrote. “A very surprising, unexpected and incredibly wanted natural pregnancy..met with an equally shocking and devastating loss. I choose to share our family growing journey in hopes it helps even one person feel less alone. Less isolated. Less pain. Loss after living children still sucks. It hurts not being able to give Nico this sibling we were hoping for."

“We are so sooo grateful to have Nico, and while he fills our hearts with so much joy, this pain also stings, leaves a hole in our hearts, and gives us another angel up above💞"

Messages of condolence poured in for the Roy family, including from the wives of Washington players John Carlson and Nic Dowd.

“I’m so sorry for your loss 🤍 sending you my love 🤍,” Gina Carlson wrote.

“You’re so strong for sharing 🤍 I’m so sorry 🫂,” added Paige Dowd.

Roy - in his first season with the Capitals after signing a multi-year contract as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason - was understandably unavailable for his club's recent games against the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

The defenseman has since returned to practice in preparation for their upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks; Dylan McIlrath is expected to be the odd man out in the Washington lineup with Matt Roy's return.

Unfortunately, the Roy family has suffered miscarriage for the second time

As painful as it was to lose one unborn child, this isn't the first time that Matt Roy and his family have dealt with such tragedy.

Linsey Roy also suffered a miscarriage in October 2023 and wrote the following update on her social media account regarding the tragic loss:

“With each loss, we lost not just our baby, but all the visions, hopes and dreams that came with each one,” Linsey wrote in October 2023. “It’s easy to say my mind, body and soul are forever changed because of what we’ve been through. Life looks different, priorities look different, self-care looks different, and my support system has grown tenfold.”

We join all those who mourn with the Roy family in the wake of their unthinkable personal losses and send along heartfelt condolences.

