Sam Bennett 'going to take less money' than open market for Panthers despite Maple Leafs' interest, per NHL insider

Sam Bennett is literally on top of the hockey world.

The 29-year-old is a back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Very few in the history of the game can say that. Not to mention, he did it all with an expiring contract and an uncertain future looming over him.

Bennett managed to put it all aside, racking up 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 games this postseason, earning the well-deserved honor of most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He and the Panthers are still having fun after the victory, but the rest of the hockey world has turned its focus to Bennett's contract situation. However, despite massive interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, among others, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks it's just a matter of time before Florida locks up its star forward to a long-term deal.

Here was what he had to say during the recent episode of '32 Thoughts: The Podcast,' which he shared the link to on X (formerly Twitter).

"I would not underestimate the Panthers... You know, Bennett, I've talked before about eight times seven being the offer. And I think Bennett is going to bend. He's going to take less money than he can get on the open market to stay with the Panthers. I think this is one where the Panthers have to bend a bit, and I expect they are going to bend a little bit. I'm going to go with this is going to get done until somebody convinces me it's actually not going to get done," Friedman said (19:30).

Bennett is a pending UFA, having just played out the final season of his four-year, $17,700,000 contract extension signed with the Panthers in 2021.

Sam Bennett says he isn't leaving

Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are having the time of their lives as back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

The celebration began at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale and by Thursday night made its way to E11even Miami, where Bennett had something to announce to Panther fans. Barstool Sports shared the clip on X.

"I AIN'T F***IN LEAVING," Bennett said.

Whether this is a sincere remark or not, all signs are pointing towards Sam Bennett taking a haircut on his next contract to remain in Florida.

The real question becomes, can Bill Zito keep Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand as well? He'll certainly have his work cut out for him.

