Sam Bennett injury: NHL insider gives devastating update on Florida Panthers center

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an upper-body injury in the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bennett, who scored in the 3-2 overtime win, appeared to hold his wrist and was in discomfort as he exited the ice.

According to NHL insider Andy Slater, Bennett will be out of action for a while.

"Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett will be out for a lengthy period of time, multiple sources tell me," Slater tweeted.

Sam Bennett scores in Panthers' 3-2 win against Lightning

Sergei Bobrovsky's remarkable saves, including a mask-deflected shot and a no-look dive, stole the spotlight in an electrifying playoff showdown.

Florida raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko in the first period, but Tampa Bay rallied in the second with goals from Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. Both goalies, Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy, made a plethora of saves to keep the scores level.

Carter Verhaeghe secured the win for Florida in overtime, marking their 11th consecutive OT playoff victory, the second-longest streak in NHL history.

Verhaeghe's game-winner, assisted by Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell, propelled him into an elite club of players with at least five playoff overtime goals. He joined legends like Joe Sakic and Maurice "Rocket" Richard.

The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series, which now shifts to Tampa Bay. The Lightning will face the daunting task of defending home ice, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday.

