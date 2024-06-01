Sam Bennett reflects on Game 6 against Rangers as Panthers look to seal Stanley Cup Finals berth

While the Florida Panthers prepare for Game 6 against the New York Rangers, Panthers forward Sam Bennett is staying calm and focused on his goal and is ready to push his team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Talking about the upcoming game, Sam Bennett said:

"It is a normal day. There’s no reason to be nervous…we’ve been put in a lot of situations like this. It’s business as usual, play our game. Don’t think about all the other stuff going on…it’s a hockey game, we have to win a hockey game, and that’s our focus."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bennett played a crucial role in the Panthers' 3-2 victory over the Rangers in Game 5, scoring a goal and assisting on another. His setup for Gustav Forsling’s second-period goal tied the game, and his empty-netter ultimately secured the win. This performance marked Bennett's first multi-point game since April 23 against Tampa Bay. His impact on the ice is valuable as he centers the second line.

Sam Bennett has been a crucial contributor throughout the series, accumulating five points in five games. Despite missing five games in the earlier rounds of the postseason, Bennett has come back strong, tallying five goals and nine points with a plus-2 rating in 11 playoff appearances.

Game 6, set to take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, presents a critical opportunity for the Panthers. A win would secure their berth in the Stanley Cup Finals. They have the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup which they missed out on last season. They played the Vegas Golden Knights, who defeated the Panthers to win their first Stanley Cup.

Sam Bennett and Florida Panthers's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers

The Florida Panthers secured a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves, while Gustav Forsling had a goal.

The star of the show, Sam Bennett said:

“I think it helps a lot. ust to know the grind. How hard it is. How much it takes to have success, to make it this far, it takes a lot. We learned a lot last year.”

Florida head coach Paul Maurice talked about the gravity of the series nearing its end:

“As the emotion increases in this series, the closer you get to the end, every single play, small play counts."

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere netted goals for the Rangers, with Igor Shesterkin making 34 saves. This is the first time the Rangers face elimination this postseason.