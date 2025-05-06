Sam Bennett’s hit on Anthony Stolarz in Game 1 is getting a lot of attention. The Florida Panthers forward made contact with the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie near the crease. Bennett’s elbow appeared to hit Stolarz in the head during the second period.

Stolarz looked uncomfortable after the hit. He was even seen getting sick during a break in play, and he left the ice on a stretcher at 10:12 of the second period. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said Stolarz was subsequently taken to the hospital for further tests.

Anthony Stolarz has an upper-body injury and may miss time. Joseph Woll replaced him in goal and is expected to start Game 2.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked about the play postgame. But he chose not to blame anyone.

"Not nearly as good as the referee’s vantage point," Maurice said via mapleleafshotstove.com "He was standing right there. He saw it. Coaches coach. You know what? We are hopeful for Anthony and his health. We love that guy. We hope he gets better really fast."

When a second reporter asked about the incident again, Maurice gave a short response.

"The referee was standing right there when it happened," Maurice said. "You will do your thing, the league will do its thing, and I’ll coach the next game, hopefully. After that start, you never know."

The NHL has not yet said if Bennett will face discipline. The hit was not called a penalty during the game, but the video clearly shows Bennett’s elbow hitting Anthony Stolarz. The play is now being discussed across the league.

The Maple Leafs had a 4-1 lead when the hit happened. Florida scored three third-period goals in a comeback effort before losing 5-4 in the end.

Leafs allow 3 goals after Anthony Stolarz left the game

William Nylander scored twice in the first period as the Maple Leafs beat the Panthers 5-4 in Game 1. He opened the scoring 33 seconds in, then made it 2-0 at 12:51. Seth Jones scored on a Panthers power play, but Morgan Rielly answered quickly to make it 3-1. Chris Tanev added another goal early in the second period.

Eetu Luostarinen and Uvis Balinskis scored for Florida in the third, cutting the lead to 4-3. Matthew Knies responded with a breakaway goal to make it 5-3. Sam Bennett scored late to make it 5-4, but Florida couldn’t tie it.

Anthony Stolarz made eight saves before leaving due to injury. Joseph Woll replaced him and stopped 17 shots.

The Maple Leafs now lead the series 1-0, with Game 2 set to take place in Toronto on Wednesday.

