Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett shared his thoughts about the Cats engraving “we apologize to no one” in their Stanley Cup rings. The Panthers celebrated their 2024 Stanley Cup championship with a private ring ceremony on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.The custom rings, crafted by Jostens’ Champions Collective, feature over 450 diamonds and rubies, a diamond-encrusted Stanley Cup symbolizing the 2024 and 2025 titles, and palm tree motifs nodding to Amerant Bank Arena.The rings also featured a hidden black rat as a tribute to the team’s “Victory Rat” tradition from 1996. Inside each ring, the playoff series results are engraved alongside the bold phrase “we apologize to no one.”When asked about the engravings, Sam Bennett spoke his mind:&quot;We earned this. We earned these two rings. We put in a lot of effort, a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t like the way we play, but we did the hard work to earn these titles. We’re not apologizing to anyone,&quot; he said.Inside the ring, just below the engraving, are the names of the teams the Florida Panthers defeated in their run to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2, the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Edmonton Oilers in the second consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.Sam Bennett hails second Stanley Cup ring as superior to the first oneSam Bennett was a key player for the Florida Panthers during both of their Stanley Cup runs. Last year, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.For Bennett, the second Cup ring is bigger than the first one: “It feels a little bigger than last year’s,” Bennett said via NHL.com.“ This one has both Cups on it. I didn’t think they could top last year’s ring, but somehow, they did.”Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will aim for a historic three-peat as they take the ice for the first time to defend their title against the Chicago Blackhawks in their season opener at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET.