Sam Montembeault's fiancee Daryanne Ayotte enjoys takeout meal from upscale Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 31, 2025 04:51 GMT
Sam Montembeault's fiancee Daryanne Ayotte enjoys takeout meal from upscale Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant [via IG/@daryanneayotte]

On Friday, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault’s fiancee, Daryanne Ayotte, posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing a stylish sushi takeout spread. She ordered it from New York's popular Japanese-Peruvian fusion upscale restaurant, Nobu.

She first shared a snap featuring a takeout bag from Nobu on her Instagram stories. The sleek black bag with gold lettering sat on a white bed, marked with a New York location tag.

via Instagram /@daryanneayotte
via Instagram /@daryanneayotte

The next story showed the unpacked meal, which included sushi rolls, crispy fried bites over greens, sliced mango, dipping sauces and tartare. Wrapped chopsticks labeled “Nobu” indicated the food was from the well-known Japanese restaurant.

via Instagram/@daryanneayotte
via Instagram/@daryanneayotte

Nobu is a globally known Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant co-founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro. Known for its high-end dishes like black cod with miso and yellowtail jalapeño, Nobu has become a favorite among celebrities.

Sam Montembeault claims Habs have found the ‘recipe for success’

The Montreal Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Washington Capitals. During the season exit interview, Sam Montembeault reflected on their season display.

He shared how proud he was of the team and felt that the group gave their best. Looking at the team’s future, Montembeault acknowledged that it’s a young group but this season gave them valuable experience.

Even though some veterans are expected to leave, he mentioned that he believes the team now understands what makes them successful.

“Yeah, I mean, like I said, we got a lot of experience this year. And obviously, like, going into next year, we have still a very young group, but the future is really bright. You know, I think a couple guys took a step this year and I know they can be even better next year,” he said.
“But we found our recipe for success. Like, the way we’re playing—we know how to play. If we all jump on board right away next season, like we start like that—that start of the season—I think we’re going to have a lot of success and we’ll make the playoffs again next year.”

When asked about what he learned from the season, Montembeault said it was a big learning experience because he had never played that many games before in a season. He shared that it felt like the workload of two seasons packed into one. The Habs goalie also credited his off-ice preparation and routines for helping him stay energized all the way through to the final games of the year.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
