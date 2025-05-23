Sam Reinhart Injury: Why did Florida Panthers forward exit Game 2 early? 

Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was forced to exit Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals early after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the first period when Reinhart made a pass near the neutral zone and was clipped by Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho. The center made contact with Reinhart's left leg which caused him to fall. Reinhart appeared to be in pain while making his way to the bench.
Florida announced that Sam Reinhart would not return to the remainder of the game while no penalty was called on the play.
The Panthers now have a 3-1 lead over the Hurricanes after two periods. Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama