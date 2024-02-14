San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Winnipeg is leading the NHL by allowing only 2.32 goals per game, whereas the Sharks rank 31st in the league with 2.08 goals per game. The Jets secured a 2-1 home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10, while San Jose suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 31.
San Jose, with a record of 14-32-5, has won only five of its last 10 games, placing them at the bottom of the Pacific Division. On the other hand, the Jets, with a record of 31-14-5, have won just four of their last 10 matchups, slipping to third place in the Central Division.
As both teams seek improvement in the Western Conference, their upcoming matchup promises to be competitive.
San Jose Sharks projected lineup
Forwards
- Fabian Zetterlund - Mikael Granlund - Anthony Duclair
- Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Luke Kunin
- Mike Hoffman - Nico Sturm - Jacob MacDonald
- Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina
Defensemen
- Defensive Pairings - Jan Rutta
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Ty Emberson
- Kyle Burroughs - Calen Addison
Goalie
- Kaapo Kahkonen
- Mackenzie Blackwood
San Jose Sharks starting goalie
Kaapo Kahkonen will most likely start for the Sharks. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 21
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 74
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.55
- Shots Against (SA): 750
- Saves (SV): 676
- Save Percentage (SV%): .901
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time On Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 52:09
Winnipeg Jets projected lineup
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
- Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Gabriel Vilardi
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo
Defensemen
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalie
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Laurent Brossoit
Winnipeg Jets starting goalie
Connor Hellebuyck will most likely start for the Jets. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 37
- Games Started (GS): 37
- Wins: 24
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 81
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.19
- Shots Against (SA): 1080
- Saves (SV): 999
- Save Percentage (SV%): .925
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time On Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 60:05