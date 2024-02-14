San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Winnipeg is leading the NHL by allowing only 2.32 goals per game, whereas the Sharks rank 31st in the league with 2.08 goals per game. The Jets secured a 2-1 home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10, while San Jose suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 31.

San Jose, with a record of 14-32-5, has won only five of its last 10 games, placing them at the bottom of the Pacific Division. On the other hand, the Jets, with a record of 31-14-5, have won just four of their last 10 matchups, slipping to third place in the Central Division.

As both teams seek improvement in the Western Conference, their upcoming matchup promises to be competitive.

San Jose Sharks projected lineup

San Jose Sharks

Forwards

Fabian Zetterlund - Mikael Granlund - Anthony Duclair

Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Luke Kunin

Mike Hoffman - Nico Sturm - Jacob MacDonald

Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina

Defensemen

Defensive Pairings - Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Ty Emberson

Kyle Burroughs - Calen Addison

Goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

San Jose Sharks starting goalie

San Jose Sharks - Kaapo Kahkonen

Kaapo Kahkonen will most likely start for the Sharks. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 21

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 74

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.55

Shots Against (SA): 750

Saves (SV): 676

Save Percentage (SV%): .901

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time On Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 52:09

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalie

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie

Winnipeg Jets - Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck will most likely start for the Jets. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 37

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 24

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 81

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.19

Shots Against (SA): 1080

Saves (SV): 999

Save Percentage (SV%): .925

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time On Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 60:05