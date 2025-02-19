Sarah Nurse pens 3-word reaction to cousin Darnell Nurse attending Sceptres PWHL Takeover Tour game with his sons

Edmonton Oilers alternate captain Darnell Nurse was in attendance at Rogers Place on Sunday to cheer on his cousin and Toronto Sceptres superstar Sarah Nurse during the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Edmonton. Darnell’s sons, Aiden and Chase, were also in attendance with their father to cheer on their aunt.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers shared a photo of the Nurse family at Rogers Place on their official Instagram account. The click showed Darnell Nurse standing in a suite at the arena with his two children. Nurse wore a blue and gold Toronto Sceptres jersey with the number 25, a cap, and light-colored jeans. He held Chase in his left arm as Aiden stood beside him. Both children wore gray Toronto Sceptres T-shirts.

“Darnell & his boys were repping his cousin Sarah & the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday at @RogersPlace for the sold-out PWHL Takeover Tour game 👊 #LetsGoOilers”, the Oilers captioned the post.

It caught Sarah Nurse’s attention and she reposted the picture on her Instagram story. In the caption, the Sceptres star added:

“So much love,” tagging Darnell Nurse with a heart and fist bump emoji.

via Instagram /@nursey16

The Oilers defenseman is currently recovering from a head injury suffered during the playoffs last year.

Sceptres secure OT win over Ottawa in PWHL Takeover Tour

On the night, the Toronto Sceptres beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2 in overtime at Rogers Place in Edmonton, securing their fourth PWHL win on the trot. Ottawa took an early lead when Gabbie Hughes scored on the first shot of the game. The Charge dominated the first period, outshooting Toronto 17-2, but Sceptres goaltender Raygan Kirk kept her team in the game.

Toronto responded in the second period, outshooting Ottawa 19-5. Julia Gosling tied the game with a power-play goal, slipping the puck through Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer’s pads with 23.4 seconds left in the period. Daryl Watts then gave Toronto the lead with another power-play goal.

The Charge tied the game at 4:10 of the third period when Tereza Vanisova scored from the slot, her team-leading eighth goal of the season. The game went to overtime, where Watts sealed the victory for Toronto just 51 seconds into the extra frame with a wraparound goal.

The PWHL Takeover Tour is a series of games featuring neutral-site games across different cities. With the win, the Sceptres improved to 6-2-4-6, while the Charge fell to 6-0-3-8.

