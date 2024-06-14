"Savage" "This man deserves a Stanley Cup": NHL fans in splits at Paul Maurice's response to booing Oilers fans at Rogers Place

NHL fans online had a good laugh at Panthers coach Paul Maurice's reaction to the Oilers' crowd booing him during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Ahead of the puck drop, the crowd at the arena welcomed Maurice with boos when his name was announced. However, the Panthers coach graciously acknowledged the welcome with a simple "thank you."

Fans found Paul Maurice's reaction amusing, and they quickly jumped on X/Twitter to share their thoughts, with one describing it as:

"Savage"

Another fan chimed in and opined that Maurice deserves a Stanley Cup for this:

"This man deserves a Stanley Cup."

"Bouta drop 7 goals on them and make it a 3-0 series," an X user said.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Shoutout ninja turtles," one fan humorously posted.

"Good lord--is that the same obnoxious shirtless kid from Florida behind the bench? At least he's wearing a jersey this time," another wondered.

"He’s all class. A shame Toronto and those losers in winnipeg ran him out of tow," one X user tweeted.

Game 3 is underway at Rogers Arena. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead after Sam Reinhart put them up 1-0 with just less than two minutes remaining before the second period. Coming into the second period, Warren Foegel tied it for the Oilers at 1:49.

Paul Maurice speaks about Aleksander Barkov's offensive role

Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup for the Panthers in Game 3 following an injury in the previous game due to an elbow hit to the jaw by Leon Draisaitl in the third period.

Ahead of Game 3, Paul Maurice said he is comfortable with using Aleksander Barkov in a more offensive role. Maurice acknowledged playing with a different strategy at home when facing top players like Connor McDavid. However, when playing on the road, he suggested capitalizing on Barkov's offensive capabilities (via NHL.com):

"At home, a lot of nights he is going to play against the McDavids of the world, or other great players because there aren't any other McDavids in the world," Maurice said. "Then you get on the road, maybe you look at [Barkov] a little differently. You look at the offensive side of his game.

"Yes, there is the give and take. We would lose the Selke-ness against possibly the other teams but we are getting a guy that is a point-per-game-plus guy and a guy that has scored 57 [goals]. There's the give and take for both teams," Paul Maurice added.

The Panthers are up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final.