"Scary": Marc Methot weighs in on Matt Rempe's spirited tilt with veteran Nic Deslauriers

Former NHL player Marc Methot recently weighed in on the explosive fight between the New York Rangers' Matt Rempe and the Philadelphia Flyers' Nic Deslauriers, hinting at the rookie's potential impact on the league.

Methot, taking to X, shared his thoughts on Rempe's performance, tweeting:

"This Rempe fella is going to be a problem. What’s worse, is now he knows he can go toe to toe with anyone. Scary."

Methot's observation sheds light on the remarkable debut of Rempe, who, just four games into his NHL career, is leaving an impression.

Standing as tall as any player in NHL history, Rempe has lightning-quick speed, formidable physicality and, as demonstrated in the fight, a newfound fighting ability he proudly displayed against one of the toughest veterans in the league.

What sets Rempe apart is his versatility. Beyond his prowess in combat, he has shown a knack for finding the back of the net. With an array of skills, Rempe has emerged as a true "Swiss army knife," capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.

Matt Rempe electrifies national audience with fight against Nic Deslauriers on ESPN Saturday Night

NHL fans witnessed yet another fight as the New York Rangers' Matt Rempe traded blows with the Philadelphia Flyers' Nic Deslauriers in a bout that unfolded three minutes into Saturday night's game, which aired on ESPN.

The tension had been building up, with the two players exchanging heated words during the warmup. Once the gloves dropped, both men unleashed a flurry of punches, with neither gaining an advantage.

Both landed blow after blow and mde solid contact with each other. Matt Rempe, towering over Deslauriers, gained the upper hand with a series of powerful blows, but Deslauriers refused to back down, absorbing the hits and delivering his own punishing shots.

As helmets flew off and fists continued to fly, commentators marveled at the intensity of the showdown. Ray Ferraro noted the rarity of such spectacles in the modern NHL. Excitement peaked when Deslauriers tackled a fatigued Rempe to the delight of the roaring crowd at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Clocking in at a minute, the fight became one of the longest of the season, leaving broadcasters like Bob Wischusen reflecting on its rarity. Fans online echoed the sentiment.

Most NHL fans shared that it was the best hockey fight they had seen in years, and in the modern age of limiting fighting in the the league, it's difficult to disagree.