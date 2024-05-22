“Scary vibes”: Ryan Whitney opines Edmonton Oilers’ WCF opponents are better than the sweeping Avs from 2022

The Edmonton Oilers enter the Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars as underdogs, NHL analyst Ray Whitney opines. Whitney compared this year’s Dallas Stars to the 2022 Colorado Avalanche that defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Finals.

Here is Whitney’s take on the situation:

"This has some scary vibes, as an Oilers fan, being similar to when they played Colorado two years ago in the Conference Final."

Whitney’s assessment is based on the following comparison between Dallas and Colorado:

"Dallas is a much deeper team. There’s no question about that. They got a better goaltender. Up and down the lineup, at every position, Dallas is a better team."

While Whitney’s assessment is that the 2024 Dallas Stars are a much better team than the 2022 Avalanche, he does offer this insight into how the Edmonton Oilers can win the series:

"It’s gonna come down to the superstars in Edmonton. Can they take over a couple of games? Can Skinner steal them a couple of games? I don’t think they’ll get swept. I think they’re underdogs."

Whitney went on to conclude his assessment of the Edmonton Oilers in this series by stating:

"It’s gonna be tough. I’m not denying the fact. I’m not saying, feed me Dallas. I believe in this team. I believe in the Oilers. It’s gonna be an amazing series."

Expand Tweet

The Oilers and Stars kick off their third-round series on Thursday night in Dallas.

Edmonton Oilers’ wounded warriors heading into the Western Conference Finals

Whitney pointed out in his assessment that Connor McDavid has not played at full strength during the playoffs. Whitney speculated whether McDavid might be dealing with a hand or wrist injury.

However, McDavid is not the only wounded warrior in the Oilers’ lineup. The most notable absence is Adam Henrique. As a deadline acquisition, he played well down the stretch. However, he suffered an ankle injury early in the series against Vancouver, sidelining him since game 3.

In addition, Leon Draisaitl is apparently dealing with a back issue and is listed as day-to-day. Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane have been dealing with undisclosed injuries, though they are listed as day-to-day, according to ESPN’s injury tracker.

McDavid, Draisaitl, Kane, and Janmark should be in the lineup for game 1. But as Whitney speculates, it remains to be seen how much these injuries could limit the Oilers’ stars from deciding the outcome of the series.

In contrast, the Dallas Stars have had nearly a week off since they eliminated the Colorado Avalanche. The extra rest should help the Stars’ wounded warriors heal, allowing them to play at full speed.

This Western Conference Finals should be an “amazing series,” as Whitney pointed out.