Scott Laughton gets 100% real about facing former team for first time post blockbuster trade to Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton will face the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs traded a 2027 first-round pick and Nikita Grebenkin for Laughton and two draft picks. Philadelphia kept half of Laughton’s salary. Before the trade, Laughton had 27 points in 60 games. Since joining Toronto, he has not recorded a point in eight games.

After Monday’s practice, Laughton said playing against the Flyers will feel strange. He met with his former teammates the night before and spent time with trainers and staff.

"So, yeah it's going to be weird but was able to see the guys last night, take out the trainers, and all the support staff that was there the whole time. So it's going to be weird, but hopefully beat them."

Laughton is looking forward to playing against Travis Konecny. They often joked about facing each other.

"Konecny," Laughton said. "We've talked about it our whole careers. If we play against each other, he usually likes to chirp a little bit and be in there. So it'll be pretty funny seeing him on the other side, but yeah, it's another game. It's maybe a little bit more important, but it's going to be weird."

Konecny is leading the Flyers in all skating numbers. This season, he has scored 24 goals and 68 points and led the Flyers in offense.

The Maple Leafs and Flyers will play on March 25 in Toronto. The Leafs (42-25-3) have a strong record and are preparing for the playoffs. The Flyers (28-35-9) are nearly outside the playoff race. Toronto wants to stay sharp before the postseason, and Laughton will try to perform well to reclaim his third-line position from teammate Max Domi.

Scott Laughton clocked the lowest time in the Leafs' loss to the Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-2 to the Nashville Predators after giving up five straight goals. Scott Laughton clocked his lowest time on ice since the trade to the Maple Leafs at 9:52, nearly 1.5 minutes less than his previous low against the Colorado Avalanche.

John Tavares scored first on the power play at 9:16 of the first period with a wrist shot. Mitch Marner made it 2-0 at 13:05 with a one-timer after Auston Matthews won a faceoff. Scott Laughton scored at 14:10, but the goal was overturned for high-sticking.

Later, Michael Bunting, Kieffer Bellows, Filip Forsberg (twice) and Luke Evangelista scored five unanswered goals to seal the win.

