Scott Laughton gets 100% real about finding his spot in Maple Leafs after being traded from Philadelphia Flyers

Scott Laughton addressed reporters before Saturday's 5-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, sharing his thoughts on joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. Laughton, who was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers, noted that the change felt different but was made easier by his familiarity with several players on the team.

Toronto acquired Laughton in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and forward Nikita Grebenkin, with the Flyers retaining 50% of Laughton’s salary. In return, the Flyers also received two late-round picks.

"Yeah it's different," Laughton said. "But I knew a lot of the guys coming in, so I think they've helped me out a ton. But yeah, I like messing around quite a bit in the room."

"So I think starting to do that a little bit more and — finding my footing and getting comfortable with the — the trainers and everyone like that. They've been great with me too. So um everyone's been great and — and you just kind of stay in your own lane and find yourself a little bit throughout and keep working at it."

Since joining the Leafs, Scott Laughton has one goal and one assist in 14 games. His average ice time is down from his Flyers days. He's now playing about 12 minutes and 40 seconds a game and has a minus-5 rating.

This season, Laughton has 12 goals and 17 assists across 74 games. His numbers aren't high, but he brings experience with his 12-season NHL career.

The Leafs are 47-25-4 and have already secured a spot in the playoffs. Laughton's veteran presence could help them in the important playoff games. He may not score a lot, but he plays a steady role.

Scott Laughton's performance in the win against Blue Jackets

The Maple Leafs won 5-0 against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Scott Laughton was scoreless in the game but registered two shots on goal while playing 13:34. He received two penalty minutes for cross-checking Boone Jenner.

Nicholas Robertson scored first at 10:03 of the first period with a pass from Pontus Holmberg. Robertson made it 2-0 in the second period at 12:28.

William Nylander scored at 1:11 of the third period. He got to a rebound and shot it through the pads. He scored again at 4:21 after getting a pass from Morgan Rielly and shooting to the blocker side.

Auston Matthews made it 5-0 at 16:27. Mitch Marner passed from behind the net, and Matthews scored from the left circle. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the shutout.

