Scott Laughton makes his feelings known about playing alongside $92,000,000 Maple Leafs' 'explosive' star

Scott Laughton is excited to play with William Nylander on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before Saturday’s game against Ottawa, Laughton praised Nylander’s skills and said it is fun to watch Nylander play.

"Yeah, highly skilled, very explosive, sees the ice really well, and can rip it. So he’s special, and it's fun to watch him out there." Laughton said to the media.

Nylander is having a strong season for Toronto. In 65 games, he has 36 goals and 31 assists, totaling 67 points. He ranks second in goals and is tied for 23rd in league points. He plays nearly 20 minutes per game and remains a key offensive player. Nylander is currently in the first year of his eight-year, $92 million contract signed in January 2024.

On the other hand, Laughton joined the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. Toronto acquired him for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional first-round pick in 2027. The Leafs also received a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2027. Philadelphia is keeping 50% of Laughton’s remaining salary.

Scott Laughton grew up a Leafs fan in Oakville, Ontario. He said playing for Toronto is a special opportunity. This season, prior to the trade, he had scored 27 points in 60 games, including 11 goals and 16 assists. This was a decent number for a defenseman, showing his two-way play.

“I was. I was. I want to say around ‘03-‘04. So it was Tucker, Corson, Sundin, McCabe, Kaberle— all those guys," Laughton said. "Didn’t make it to many games, but I definitely watched a lot. We always had Saturday night practice, so I’d listen to the game on the radio with my dad on the way home. It’s pretty cool to be in this room now and on the other side of it,"

Scott Laughton was drafted by Philadelphia in 2012 and played 661 regular-season games with 265 points.

Scott Laughton is expected to help the Maple Leafs in playoffs

The Maple Leafs are fighting for first place in the Atlantic Division. However, they are currently four points behind the Florida Panthers. Adding Laughton and Carlo gives the team more depth at forward and defense. Laughton’s energy and defensive play could help Toronto as they push for the playoffs.

Scott Laughton was excited after his debut for the Leafs.

“When you go out on the ice, you get the chills. It was really cool, really cool to be on the other side of it. My brother and Dad were at the game, couple of cousins, and about 10 of my buddies,” Laughton said Saturday (via The Leafs Nation).

With these new additions, the Leafs hope to improve their chances in the playoffs. They have won only one playoff round since 2004, which is a big disappointment considering they have one of the best offensive lineups.

