Scott Laughton makes feelings known about his Toronto Maple Leafs debut

Scott Laughton made his Toronto Maple Leafs debut in Saturday night's 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Ad

The career-long Philadelphia Flyer was traded to Toronto in exchange for Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round draft pick on trade deadline day.

Laughton didn't have his best game, as he was pointless, and a -2 rating in just 11:54 minutes of ice-time. It's nothing to worry about as he continues to get acclimatized to his new team, though Laughton himself knows he can be better.

Leafslatest on X shared the Maple Leafs' new acquisition's comments following his first game in the Blue and White. Here's what he had to say:

Ad

Trending

"I got a lot better, first off. I think I can provide more, but it got pretty hectic. It was an amazing feeling pulling that jersey over my head for the first time and looking at my stall and seeing my name. I’m very grateful to be here with this special group and to help them out, and yeah, I’ll be better," Laughton said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oakville, Ontario native is clearly thrilled at the opportunity to play for his hometown team that he grew up watching.

Scott Laughton is in the fourth season of a five-year, $15,000,000 contract signed with the Flyers back in 2021. Philadelphia retained half of his salary, so he will only hold a $1.5 million cap hit for the Maple Leafs for the rest of this season and next.

Scott Laughton centered the third line with Max Domi and Pontus Holmberg on his wings

Scott Laughton was in his usual role during his first game as a Maple Leaf. The 30-year-old centered Toronto's third line, with Max Domi on his right wing and Pontus Holmberg on his left side.

Ad

He can expect to see several others, including Nick Robertson, Bobby McMann and Calle Jarnkrok as potential linemates moving forward.

He's had another productive season thus far, registering 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games played. He'll look to make his mark in Toronto and help the Leafs make a deep playoff run.

Laughton and the Maple Leafs are back in action on Monday night as they continue their road trip in Utah against the Hockey Club. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at the Delta Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama