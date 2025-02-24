"Scum. Absolute loser move", "Learning from Trouba": Red Wings fans angry at Trevor Zegras for head hit on Michael Rasmussen

Detroit Red Wings fans on social media expressed their frustration with Ducks' Trevor Zegras after a hit on Michael Rasmussen during Sunday's game.

Ad

In the second period, Trevor Zegras elbowed Rasmussen in the head, causing the Red Wings center to not return to the ice. Fans were outraged by the incident, particularly because the play did not result in a penalty.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There are now discussions about potential disciplinary actions from the NHL against Trevor Zegras. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

One said:

"Scum. Absolute loser move."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Zegras learning from Trouba"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"No call on the hit, but offsetting roughing penalties? The refs are really losing control of this game," a third fan opined.

"I have no idea what's a clean hit or not anymore, but I hope Rasmussen will be alright. Blows to the head are no joke," one X user said.

Ad

"So……nobody going to retaliate? The NHL needs to bring back some of the 80’s style goons. Only way pieces of shit will learn not to pull that bullshit. His head would be in a f’ing swivel for every one of his shifts," posted another.

"This play is the exact reason people complain about the officiating in the NHL. I can understand maybe they miss it in real time but how is no call made after the replay is looked at? That hit was way late and clearly targeting the head. Suspension should be incoming too," another said.

Ad

Trevor Zegras and Anaheim Ducks lose to the Red Wings in OT

On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marko Kasper opened the scoring for Detroit, giving them a 1-0 lead 3:11 into the first period. The Red Wings then extended their lead to 3-0 in under a minute, with power-play goals from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.

Ryan Strome cut the deficit to 3-1 for the Ducks before the end of the first period. J.T. Compher made it 4-1, scoring the third power-play goal for the Red Wings at 2:14 of the second period. Five minutes later, Cutter Gauthier brought the Ducks within two goals before the final period.

The Ducks tied the game with goals from Olen Zellweger and Gauthier. Four minutes into overtime, Patrick Kane sealed the win for the home team. Aside from his actions that sent Michael Rasmussen back to the dressing room, Trevor Zegras registered three shots in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles