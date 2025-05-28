  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • "Scumbag move", "Take a run at McDavid": NHL Twitter reacts to Evan Bouchard's stick slash on Roope Hintz

"Scumbag move", "Take a run at McDavid": NHL Twitter reacts to Evan Bouchard's stick slash on Roope Hintz

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified May 28, 2025 03:03 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
"Scumbag move", "Take a run at McDavid": NHL Twitter reacts to Evan Bouchard's stick slash on Roope Hintz - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers blue liner Evan Bouchard was in the eye of a Twitter storm due to his antics in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

During the first period of Game 4, Bouchard was captured slashing Stars’ Roope Hintz on the ankle in the spot where Hintz is believed to be injured.

Here’s a look at the play:

Evan Bouchard’s slash drew a flurry of fan reactions, with some fans none-too-happy about the situation. Here’s a look at their comments:

“Man up and take a run at McDavid,” a fan weighed in.
“Scumbag move. NHL allows this stuff to happen,” this fan chimed in.
“How do you not go after Bouchard after that? So soft,” another fan opined.
Meanwhile, other fans made it clear this wasn’t a big deal. Here’s what these fans posted on social media:

“I honestly have nothing wrong with this. Put on shot blockers if it's that sensitive of an area,” this fan commented.
“Just a little tap, no biggie,” a fan wrote.
“Hockey play,” another fan posted on X.

No penalty was called on the play as Roope Hintz didn’t seem injured following the slash. Hintz played 17:11 across 20 shifts on the night.

Evan Bouchard and Edmonton Oilers take 3-1 series lead with Game 4 win

Kasperi Kapanen scored in the Oilers&#039; 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night - Source: Imagn
Kasperi Kapanen scored in the Oilers' 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night - Source: Imagn

Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers took a commanding 3-1 series lead with an impressive 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Leon Draisaitl, Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid had two points apiece in the win.

Perry broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with his sixth goal of the postseason, a power play tally, at the 9:20 mark.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Perry tapped in a shot pass from Nugent-Hopkins right on the doorstep, in front of Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger. The goal proved to be the game-winner as the Oilers scored two empty-netters late in the third period to ice the win.

Evan Bouchard, meanwhile, was a stalwart on defense, logging a team-high 22:41 of ice time across 28 shifts. He netted two shots on goal and ended the night a plus-1.

The series will now head back to Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday night where the Oilers will have a chance to close out the series and set up a potential rematch with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
