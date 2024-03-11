Sean Avery-cameo'd Oppenheimer bags seven awards at 2024 Oscars

Former NHLer Sean Avery made a cameo appearance in Nolan Christopher's biographical thriller "Oppenheimer."

Avery portrayed the character of Weatherman in the movie. Despite having a small part, he made a noticeable appearance alongside the protagonist, Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer).

The scene featuring Sean Avery takes place in New Mexico, where the atomic bomb is carrying out tests.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" made a splash at the 2024 Oscars, winning a total of seven awards. Nolan won the award for Best Director, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his remarkable performance, and Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Expand Tweet

The film's success didn't stop there, though, as it also received awards for its outstanding cinematography, original score, best film, and film editing. Additionally, the movie was nominated in a total of thirteen categories.

Sean Avery has appeared in several films

Avery played for a decade in the NHL. After hanging up his skates in 2012, the former NHLer moved into the creative and modeling industries, appearing in several films as a cameo.

Notably, "Oppenheimer" marked the second time that Sean Avery appeared in Christopher Nolan's movie. He previously played a lead soldier on the Red Team in the Oscar-winning director's film Tenet.

Moreover, Avery has also played the character in a few biopics, including the 2005 Maurice Richard biopic The Rocket: The Legend of Rocket, where Avery played the character of former hockey player Bob Dill. In 2007, he was named People magazine's one of the sexiest men alive.

Dallas Stars v Los Angeles Kings

Avery made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent in 1999. After playing for two seasons with the Red Wings, Avery went on to play for multiple teams in the league. including the LA Kings, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars.

Avery scored 247 points (90 goals and 157 assists) in 580 career games and played most seasons (six) with the Rangers.