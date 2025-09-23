Sean Avery raises eyebrows with take on K’Andre Miller’s development, questions Rangers for rushing him into NHL role

Former NHL player Sean Avery recently spoke about K’Andre Miller’s development by the New York Rangers. Miller, 25, was drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL draft. He played five seasons with the team before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in July.
On Episode 583 of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Avery was asked a question on J.T. Miller's development by the Rangers. The former Rangers star pointed to a deeper issue regarding developing players within the organization.
Avery also questioned the Rangers for rushing Miller into the NHL before he was ready.
“How long did you hold on to K'Andre Miller trying to develop him! I mean, come on! Remember, his first couple of years, he wasn’t an NHL-ready defenseman, and they brought him in too early,” he said. [1:41:03]
Avery believes giving young players time to develop helps them become stronger and more reliable. In the 2024-25 season, Miller played 74 games, scoring seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. Over his career, he has 132 points in 368 NHL games.
Avery also explained that young players should focus on one clear role instead of trying to do everything at once. Using the Rangers’ third and fourth lines as an example, he said,
“I want the New York Rangers' third and fourth lines to not ever do anything except get to the red line and dump pucks. … Be a f**king grinder that I can put out there in any situation, and get your rating up because you’re hungry on pucks.”
According to Avery, players should focus on developing in one area first. The 45-year-old added that young players should focus on development and not be pushed too fast.
“Play one way...while you’re developing, and don't fu**ing try and do too much,” he added.
This approach helps players build a strong foundation before taking the next step in their careers.
K’Andre Miller excited to join the fast-paced Hurricanes after trade
After signing the contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, K’Andre Miller expressed his excitement about joining the team. He said he is eager to play for a fast, team-oriented squad.
“They get up and down the ice in a fast motion and do everything as a team. It’s a fun group to watch,” he said in July, via NHL.com.
Miller also added that Carolina’s style suits his game, especially joining the rush and creating plays.
