Sean Couturier expresses contentment after becoming 20th captain in Flyers history

The Philadelphia Flyers have named forward Sean Couturier as the 20th captain in their storied history.

It marks a significant milestone in his career as the Flyers added a team captian for the first time since Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers two years ago.

With forwards Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton appointed as alternate captains, the Flyers look to Couturier to provide guidance and inspiration to his teammates.

Couturier expressed gratitude and humility for the honor bestowed on him, a culmination of his dedication to the team and the city of Philadelphia, which he proudly calls home.

“It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here,” said Couturier.

“It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group, and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

At 31, Sean Couturier assumes the captaincy with a wealth of experience, having had a distinguished career. With 493 points in 771 games over 12 NHL seasons, Couturier has established himself as a key figure in the Flyers' lineup.

What Flyers GM said about Sean Couturier

The announcement to appoint Couturier as captain came from general manager Daniel Briere and coach John Tortorella.

Briere, in particular, emphasized Couturier's exemplary qualities on and off the ice. calling him the 'ideal choice.'

"Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers," said Briere. "Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer.

"The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this New Era of Orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn't be more proud to call him captain."

Couturier follows in the footsteps of Flyers legends like Claude Giroux. As the fifth player in Flyers history to skate in 12 or more seasons, he will look to steer his team to more success.