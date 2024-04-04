Sean Couturier injury update: Flyers GM provides captain's availability status for next two road games

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager, Danny Briere, delivered an update on the injury status of Sean Couturier, the team's captain, on Thursday. According to Briere, Couturier will be sidelined for the next two games due to an upper-body injury.

The Flyers' social media account on X (formerly Twitter) posted the announcement, confirming Couturier's absence from the upcoming matchups and stating that he is considered day-to-day.

"Sean Couturier has an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. He will not travel with the team and won’t be available the next two games."

Sean Couturier's injury means he will not accompany the team for their away games against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. However, there is a possibility that he could rejoin the lineup when the Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens next Tuesday.

Couturier's not going be on the ice and that's a big blow for the Flyers. This season, he's put up 11 goals and 36 points in 70 games.

With Sean Couturier out, Bobby Brink is going to be the guy to step up. He'll probably have to pick up Couturier's slack and help out on both offense and defense.

Sean Couturier sustained the injury in Flyers' 4-3 loss to Islanders

The New York Islanders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Brock Nelson's goal just 1:25 into overtime sealed the crucial win. Nelson emphasized the urgenc:

"We were approaching this game like it was a do-or-die scenario for us just given that this is a team specifically that we’re chasing."

The Islanders now sit two points behind the Flyers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with one game in hand.

Semyon Varlamov came through with 31 saves for the Islanders on Monday, helping them snag their third win in 11 games. Nelson sealed the deal in overtime after Morgan Frost made a mistake in his own zone, scoring his 30th goal of the season and tying Bo Horvat for the team lead.

Despite a late goal by Frost to force overtime, the Flyers suffered their third consecutive loss.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy acknowledged the significance of the win:

"We might not be happy to give them one point today, but we are probably going to be happy maybe down the road to have two points."

The Flyers faced goaltending challenges, with Sam Ersson being replaced by Ivan Fedotov, who made his NHL debut. Coach John Tortorella praised Fedotov's performance:

"I'm totally impressed."

Fedotov's 21 saves included a memorable breakaway stop against Matthew Barzal, earning applause from the Philadelphia fans.