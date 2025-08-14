"Season over before it even started smh" "This makes me sad": NHL fans react to Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers injury update

In a statement on Thursday, the Utah Mammoth announced that their first-round pick, Caleb Desnoyers, had successful wrist surgery. However, he is expected to miss about 12 weeks, including the start of next season, while recovering. Desnoyers was the No. 4 pick this year.NHL fans reacted to the announcement.&quot;Season over before it even started smh,&quot; one fan wrote.Nicholas Edward Foles @FolesmaniaLINK@UtahMammoth_PR Season over before it even started smh&quot;As a Wildcats fan, this makes me SAD. But I'm glad he got the help he needed,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Back in time for World Juniors and the playoff drive for Moncton!&quot; another fan wrote.Many expressed concern about Desnoyers' development, while others sent messages wishing him a smooth recovery.&quot;I also had wrist surgery two weeks ago and it’s rough. 🥹 I wish him all the best with healing and getting back on the ice as soon as he’s able. 🤍,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Man that took a good while to get started with,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;This is the opposite of what I wanted,&quot; one fan commented.Desnoyers was expected to be an important player for Utah this year. His wrist surgery will need careful rehabilitation before returning to full strength, and he is expected to return once cleared by medical staff.Caleb Desnoyers' plans to step into the League earlyCaleb Desnoyers was a top prospect before the 2025 NHL draft. He played for Moncton in the QMJHL and scored 84 points in 56 games. During the NHL Scouting Combine in June, Desnoyers said wrist issues affected his play, but he still performed well.&quot;Pretty much anything you can imagine you need your hands for hockey was affected by (wrist injury),&quot; Desnoyers said, via NHL.com. &quot;Lucky enough. I just did a lot of treatments (with help of therapist in Moncton) to help me get through it&quot;Desnoyers helped Moncton win the league championship and earned playoff MVP honors with 30 points in 19 games. Scouts compared him to Patrice Bergeron and Jonathan Toews for his two-way play and leadership.Desnoyers is a versatile center who can play in all situations, including power play and penalty kill. He hopes to see action in the NHL as soon as possible.&quot;My plan is as young as I can to play in the NHL,&quot; Desnoyers said.Before surgery, Desnoyers wanted to improve his strength and explosiveness this offseason.