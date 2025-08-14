  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Utah Hockey Club
  • "Season over before it even started smh" "This makes me sad": NHL fans react to Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers injury update

"Season over before it even started smh" "This makes me sad": NHL fans react to Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers injury update

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:08 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
Utah Mammoth announced Caleb Desnoyers had a successful wrist surgery (image credit: IMAGN)

In a statement on Thursday, the Utah Mammoth announced that their first-round pick, Caleb Desnoyers, had successful wrist surgery. However, he is expected to miss about 12 weeks, including the start of next season, while recovering. Desnoyers was the No. 4 pick this year.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NHL fans reacted to the announcement.

"Season over before it even started smh," one fan wrote.
Ad
"As a Wildcats fan, this makes me SAD. But I'm glad he got the help he needed," a fan said.
"Back in time for World Juniors and the playoff drive for Moncton!" another fan wrote.

Many expressed concern about Desnoyers' development, while others sent messages wishing him a smooth recovery.

"I also had wrist surgery two weeks ago and it’s rough. 🥹 I wish him all the best with healing and getting back on the ice as soon as he’s able. 🤍," a fan said.
Ad
"Man that took a good while to get started with," another fan tweeted.
"This is the opposite of what I wanted," one fan commented.

Desnoyers was expected to be an important player for Utah this year. His wrist surgery will need careful rehabilitation before returning to full strength, and he is expected to return once cleared by medical staff.

Caleb Desnoyers' plans to step into the League early

Caleb Desnoyers was a top prospect before the 2025 NHL draft. He played for Moncton in the QMJHL and scored 84 points in 56 games. During the NHL Scouting Combine in June, Desnoyers said wrist issues affected his play, but he still performed well.

Ad
"Pretty much anything you can imagine you need your hands for hockey was affected by (wrist injury)," Desnoyers said, via NHL.com. "Lucky enough. I just did a lot of treatments (with help of therapist in Moncton) to help me get through it"

Desnoyers helped Moncton win the league championship and earned playoff MVP honors with 30 points in 19 games. Scouts compared him to Patrice Bergeron and Jonathan Toews for his two-way play and leadership.

Ad

Desnoyers is a versatile center who can play in all situations, including power play and penalty kill. He hopes to see action in the NHL as soon as possible.

"My plan is as young as I can to play in the NHL," Desnoyers said.

Before surgery, Desnoyers wanted to improve his strength and explosiveness this offseason.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications