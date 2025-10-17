  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Seasoned columnist ridicules Evan Bouchard after Oilers D-man's turnover proves costly vs. Isles

Seasoned columnist ridicules Evan Bouchard after Oilers D-man's turnover proves costly vs. Isles

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:44 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v New York Rangers - Source: Getty
Seasoned columnist ridicules Oilers star D-man after his turnover proves costly vs. Isles - Source: Getty

Seasoned columnist Mark Spector didn't hold back in criticizing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard for a costly turnover in Thursday's matchup against the New York Islanders.

Ad

Bouchard committed a critical neutral-zone turnover in the first period, directly leading to a breakaway goal by the Islanders' forward Matthew Barzal at 16:23, giving New York a 1-0 lead.

Here's the video of the play:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mark Spector took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts about Evan Bouchard's turnover. He wrote:

"That's the mistake that will have Bouchard in Turks and Caicos during the Olympic break, not Milan. A needless dangle while last man back, pocket picked, 1-0 Isles."
Ad

Bouchard had a tough outing against the Islanders, finishing with a -3 plus/minus rating over 24 shifts and 24:19 of ice time.

NY Islanders secure first win after defeating the Edmonton Oilers

On Thursday, the New York Islanders secured their first win of the season after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at UBS Arena. Before this, the Isles had lost three consecutive games.

Ad
Ad

Mathew Barzal opened the scoring for the New York Islanders, putting them ahead 1-0 at 16:23 of the first period. Leon Draisaitl tied the game 1-1 for the Oilers with a power-play goal at 17:40.

In the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 8:53, the only goal scored by the visitors in that period. Bo Horvat secured the Islanders’ first win of the season with a hat trick.

His first goal, a shorthanded tally, tied the game 2-2 at 18:42 of the second period. In the third period, Horvat scored his second goal at 15:14 to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead, followed by an empty-net goal at 19:51 to complete his hat trick, sealing a 4-2 victory for New York.

The Islanders will be up against the Ottawa Senators next at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications