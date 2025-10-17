Seasoned columnist Mark Spector didn't hold back in criticizing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard for a costly turnover in Thursday's matchup against the New York Islanders.Bouchard committed a critical neutral-zone turnover in the first period, directly leading to a breakaway goal by the Islanders' forward Matthew Barzal at 16:23, giving New York a 1-0 lead.Here's the video of the play:Mark Spector took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts about Evan Bouchard's turnover. He wrote:&quot;That's the mistake that will have Bouchard in Turks and Caicos during the Olympic break, not Milan. A needless dangle while last man back, pocket picked, 1-0 Isles.&quot;Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 @SportsnetSpecLINKThat's the mistake that will have Bouchard in Turks and Caicos during the Olympic break, not Milan. A needless dangle while last man back, pocket picked, 1-0 Isles.Bouchard had a tough outing against the Islanders, finishing with a -3 plus/minus rating over 24 shifts and 24:19 of ice time.NY Islanders secure first win after defeating the Edmonton OilersOn Thursday, the New York Islanders secured their first win of the season after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at UBS Arena. Before this, the Isles had lost three consecutive games.Mathew Barzal opened the scoring for the New York Islanders, putting them ahead 1-0 at 16:23 of the first period. Leon Draisaitl tied the game 1-1 for the Oilers with a power-play goal at 17:40.In the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 8:53, the only goal scored by the visitors in that period. Bo Horvat secured the Islanders’ first win of the season with a hat trick.His first goal, a shorthanded tally, tied the game 2-2 at 18:42 of the second period. In the third period, Horvat scored his second goal at 15:14 to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead, followed by an empty-net goal at 19:51 to complete his hat trick, sealing a 4-2 victory for New York.The Islanders will be up against the Ottawa Senators next at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.