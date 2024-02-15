  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Seattle Kraken
  • Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 15, 2024 13:55 GMT
Seattle Kraken v Boston Bruins
Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins will face the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden on Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and ROOT Sports NW.

In their recent match on February 13, Boston suffered a 3-2 shootout loss at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the shootout concluding at 1-0 in favor of Tampa Bay.

The Seattle Kraken secured a 2-1 shootout victory on February 13 during an away game against the New York Islanders. The Kraken emerged triumphant after a 1-0 shootout result.

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Seattle Kraken v New York Islanders
 Seattle Kraken

Forwards

  • Jared McCann- Matty Beniers- Jordan Eberle
  • Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky
  • Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

  • Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson
  • Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen
  • Ryker Evans- Justin Schultz

Goalies

  • Philipp Grubauer
  • Joey Daccord

Seattle Kraken starting goalies

Philipp Grubauer will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken. Boston Bruins
Philipp Grubauer will most likely start for the Seattle Kraken. Boston Bruins

Philipp Grubauer will most likely start for the Kraken. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 18
  • Games Started (GS): 18
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 51
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.10
  • Shots Against (SA): 459
  • Saves (SV): 408
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .889
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 50 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Tampa Bay Lightning v Boston Bruins
 Boston Brunis

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak
  • Trent Frederic- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard
  • Oskar Steen- Jesper Boqvist- Danton Heinen

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Linus Ullmark
  • Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalies

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 26
  • Games Started (GS): 25
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 68
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64
  • Shots Against (SA): 803
  • Saves (SV): 736
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .917
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 30 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...