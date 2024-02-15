Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins will face the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden on Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and ROOT Sports NW.
In their recent match on February 13, Boston suffered a 3-2 shootout loss at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the shootout concluding at 1-0 in favor of Tampa Bay.
The Seattle Kraken secured a 2-1 shootout victory on February 13 during an away game against the New York Islanders. The Kraken emerged triumphant after a 1-0 shootout result.
Seattle Kraken projected lineupsSeattle Kraken
Forwards
- Jared McCann- Matty Beniers- Jordan Eberle
- Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky
- Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev
Defensemen
- Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen
- Ryker Evans- Justin Schultz
Goalies
- Philipp Grubauer
- Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken starting goalies
Philipp Grubauer will most likely start for the Kraken. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 18
- Games Started (GS): 18
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 51
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.10
- Shots Against (SA): 459
- Saves (SV): 408
- Save Percentage (SV%): .889
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 50 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineupsBoston Brunis
Forwards
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak
- Trent Frederic- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard
- Oskar Steen- Jesper Boqvist- Danton Heinen
Defensemen
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins starting goalies
Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 26
- Games Started (GS): 25
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 68
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64
- Shots Against (SA): 803
- Saves (SV): 736
- Save Percentage (SV%): .917
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 30 seconds