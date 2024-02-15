Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins will face the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden on Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and ROOT Sports NW.

In their recent match on February 13, Boston suffered a 3-2 shootout loss at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the shootout concluding at 1-0 in favor of Tampa Bay.

The Seattle Kraken secured a 2-1 shootout victory on February 13 during an away game against the New York Islanders. The Kraken emerged triumphant after a 1-0 shootout result.

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

Jared McCann- Matty Beniers- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz- Alex Wennberg- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen- Yanni Gourde- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar- Tye Kartye- Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans- Justin Schultz

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Seattle Kraken starting goalies

Philipp Grubauer will most likely start for the Kraken. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 18

Games Started (GS): 18

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 51

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.10

Shots Against (SA): 459

Saves (SV): 408

Save Percentage (SV%): .889

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 50 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Anthony Richard

Oskar Steen- Jesper Boqvist- Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalies

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 26

Games Started (GS): 25

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 68

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64

Shots Against (SA): 803

Saves (SV): 736

Save Percentage (SV%): .917

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 30 seconds