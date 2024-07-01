"Seattle officially winning a cup before Leafs": NHL fans react as Kraken sign Brandon Montour to whopping $50,000,000 contract

The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year, $50 million contract with a $7.14 million annual cap hit. Montour, who is 6 feet tall and a right-handed shooter, is fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared the news on X:

“All signs point to Brandon Montour signing with Seattle once the market opens, seven years and around $50 million,” LeBrun tweeted.

Following the announcement, NHL fans began reacting to it on X.

“Seattle officially winning a cup before the Leafs,” one fan said.

"Hate to see Brandon leave Florida, but I am a realist. These guys want to get paid and if I were in the same position I'd be doing the same. Wish Brandon and his family well in Seattle and best of luck sans against the Lightning and Panthers going forward (LOL)," the other fan added.

"Thank you Monty. We will always love you! Also, people should be complaining about the lack of state income tax in Washington now, too. I am so sick of only hearing it in regards to the Panthers. Never an issue until this season," one X user said.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

“Even a cup couldn't keep players in that irrelevant florida panthers team," one fan said.

“He got his chip got paid. Personally his game fell off a little bit and FL has some young up an coming defensemen cant keep everybody," one fan tweeted

“Good for Monty, great player and person, for Seattle's case I hope its not like the Garrison signing with Vancouver," a fan tweeted.

Last season, Montour scored eight goals and had 33 points in 66 regular-season games with the Panthers. He also contributed three goals and 11 points in 24 playoff games and helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup.

Montour's signing indicates Kraken's commitment to improve their defense. The 30-year-old Ontario native brings expertise and a powerful offensive presence. He also competed for Canada at the 2019 World Championship, winning silver.

Originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2014, Montour has played 520 career games. He's been with the Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Panthers.

Seattle Kraken signs John Hayden to a one-year NHL contract

The Seattle Kraken signed John Hayden to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Hayden played for the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season and scored 15 goals and 11 assists in 65 games. He also appeared in two games for the Kraken.

In the AHL playoffs, Hayden excelled with nine goals and four assists, propelling the Firebirds to the finals.

Throughout his NHL career, spanning 249 games across various teams, he's accumulated 37 points.

Hayden played college hockey at Yale University and has represented the United States in international competitions. The Kraken, Seattle's NHL team since 2021, will begin their fourth season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2024–25.

